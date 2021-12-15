ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea-ice derived meltwater stratification slows the biological carbon pump: results from continuous observations

By Wilken-Jon von Appen
Cover picture for the articleThe ocean moderates the world's climate through absorption of heat and carbon, but how much carbon the ocean will continue to absorb remains unknown. The North Atlantic Ocean west (Baffin Bay/Labrador Sea) and east (Fram Strait/Greenland Sea) of Greenland features the most intense absorption of anthropogenic carbon globally; the biological carbon...

Phys.org

Study of Antarctic ice's deep past shows it could be more vulnerable to warming

Insights into how the West Antarctic Ice Sheet responded to a warmer climate millions of years ago could improve predictions of its future. The new study, led by Imperial College London scientists, examined the status of Antarctic ice sheets during the Early Miocene, around 18-16 million years ago, which experienced both warm and cold periods. During warmer periods, sea level rose by up to 60 meters—the equivalent of melting all the ice currently on the Antarctic continent.
EARTH SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Winter Is Coming Paradox: Researchers Uncover the Surprising Cause of the Little Ice Age

Cold era, lasting from early 15th to mid-19th centuries, triggered by unusually warm conditions. New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provides a novel answer to one of the persistent questions in historical climatology, environmental history, and the earth sciences: what caused the Little Ice Age? The answer, we now know, is a paradox: warming.
ENVIRONMENT
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Weaker ocean circulation led to more carbon storage in the deep sea

The movement of water masses in the ocean, its circulation, is an essential component of the global climate system. In a study recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), researchers were able to show that circulation in the deep ocean was significantly slowed down during the last glacial period. Analyses of sediment samples show that the decomposition of organic carbon in the water masses of the deep sea consumed the oxygen available there. Scientists from Oklahoma State University (U.S.), GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel and MARUM—Center for Marine Environmental Sciences at the University of Bremen are involved in the publication.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Melting sea ice forces polar bears to travel farther for food

PULLMAN, Wash.—In recent years, polar bears in the Beaufort Sea have had to travel far outside of their traditional arctic hunting grounds which has contributed to an almost 30% decrease in their population. The bears’ home range, or the amount of space they need for food and other resources,...
PULLMAN, WA
nwpb.org

How Melting Sea Ice Increases Wildfire Risk In The Northwest

Recent atmospheric research may help Northwest forest managers better prepare for wildfires. New atmospheric research has found melting sea ice in the Arctic increases the risks for wildfires on the West Coast. Northwest researchers have found climate conditions in one part of the world can cause climate changes far away.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

A Massive New Source of Greenhouse Gases is Rapidly Warming Up the Planet

In the cold regions of eastern Siberia, an abundant type of permafrost rich in organic material was discovered by scientists to have been a massive new source of nitrous oxide (N2O), one of the greenhouse gases that heats up our planet. This Pleistocene-age, Siberian permafrost called Yedoma, with ice content...
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Ice nucleation in a Gram-positive bacterium isolated from precipitation depends on a polyketide synthase and non-ribosomal peptide synthetase

The middle initial was missing from the author Lefevre. The original article has been corrected. Present address: Department of Biological Sciences, University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, PA, USA. Present address: Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics and Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA. These...
SCIENCE
earth.com

Meltwater influences carbon storage in the Arctic

Oceans are some of the largest carbon sinks on our planet, due to the “biological carbon pump” represented by microorganism like algae and phytoplankton which absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through photosynthesis. When these organisms sink at the bottom of the ocean, the carbon they contain often remains intact for millennia. A new study led by the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) has found that meltwater from sea ice floes can delay this process by up to four months.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

A superconductor free of quasiparticles for seconds

Superconducting devices, based on the Cooper pairing of electrons, play an important role in existing and emergent technologies, ranging from radiation detectors1,2 to quantum computers3. Their performance is limited by spurious quasiparticle excitations formed from broken Cooper pairs4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12. Efforts to achieve ultra-low quasiparticle densities have reached time-averaged numbers of excitations on the order of one in state-of-the-art devices2,12,13,14,15. However, the dynamics of the quasiparticle population as well as the timescales for adding and removing individual excitations remain largely unexplored. Here, we experimentally demonstrate a superconductor completely free of quasiparticles for periods lasting up to seconds. We monitor the quasiparticle number on a mesoscopic superconductor in real time by measuring the charge tunnelling to a normal metal contact. Quiet, excitation-free periods are interrupted by random-in-time Cooper pair breaking events, followed by a burst of charge tunnelling within a millisecond. Our results demonstrate the possibility of operating devices without quasiparticles with potentially improved performance. In addition, our experiment probes the origins of nonequilibrium quasiparticles in our device. The decay of the Cooper pair breaking rate over several weeks following the initial cooldown rules out processes arising from cosmic or long-lived radioactive sources16,17,18,19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Exploring the potential of moringa leaf extract as bio stimulant for improving yield and quality of black cumin oil

The history of plants to be utilized as medicines is thousands of years old. Black cumin is one of the most widely examined plant possessing naturally occurring compounds with antimicrobial potential. Foliar application of growth stimulators is a successful strategy to enhance yield and quality in many crops. A field study was planned to apply growth stimulator like moringa leaf extract on black cumin crop grown under field conditions using RCB design with three replications. All other agronomic inputs and practices were uniform. The treatments were moringa leaf extract concentrations (10%, 20%), growth stages (40Â days after sowing, 80 DAS, 120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80 DAS, 40"‰+"‰120 DAS, 80"‰+"‰120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) and two controls unsprayed check (i.e. no moringa leaf extract, no water) and sprayed check (no moringa leaf extract"‰+"‰water). Application of 20% moringa leaf extract at stage-7 (40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) had significantly increased plant height, branches plantâˆ’1, essential oil content, fixed oil content, peroxidase value and iodine value of black cumin oil over unsprayed control. Application of moringa leaf extract showed maximum results and improves growth and yield of black cumin when applied at 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing. As this study was only conducted using moringa leaf extract, it is advisable to conduct an experiment with various bio stimulants along with fertilizer combinations and growth regulators to check their synergistic effects for more reliable and acceptable recommendations in future.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Geoinformation-based landslide susceptibility mapping in subtropical area

Mapping susceptibility of landslide disaster is essential in subtropical area, where abundant rainfall may trigger landslide and mudflow, causing damages to human society. The purpose of this paper is to propose an integrated methodology to achieve such a mapping work with improved prediction results using hybrid modeling taking Chongren, Jiangxi as an example. The methodology is composed of the optimal discretization of the continuous geo-environmental factors based on entropy, weight of evidence (WoE) calculation and application of the known machine learning (ML) models, e.g., Random Forest (RF), Support Vector Machine (SVM) and Logistic Regression (LR). The results show the effectiveness of the proposed hybrid modeling for landslide hazard mapping in which the prediction accuracy vs the validation set reach 82.35"“91.02% with an AUC [area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve] of 0.912"“0.970. The RF algorithm performs best among the observed three ML algorithms and WoE-based RF modeling will be recommended for the similar landslide risk prediction elsewhere. We believe that our research can provide an operational reference for predicting the landslide hazard in the subtropical area and serve for disaster reduction and prevention action of the local governments.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Oscars of science reward photonics

Two visionaries of optical lattice clock technology have received recognition in this year's Breakthrough Prizes. For the very first time, the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics has been awarded to pioneers working in the area of photonics. Hidetoshi Katori from the University of Tokyo/RIKEN in Japan and Jun Ye from the University of Colorado/NIST in the US are co-recipients of the 2022 prize for their contributions to the invention and development of the optical lattice clock1. They will equally share the US$3 million prize, each receiving US$1.5 million.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Responses of functional traits in cavity-nesting birds to logging in subtropical and temperate forests of the Americas

Logging causes changes in habitat structure, which can potentially lead to variations in taxonomic and functional richness of biodiversity. Studies on how functional traits in birds are affected by logging operations can provide an important element for the understanding of ecosystem processes. In this paper, we examined how logging in subtropical Andean forests influenced taxonomic and functional diversity of cavity-nesting birds. We used these results to compare how logging affected ecosystem functions in temperate and subtropical forests of the Americas. We used point-counts to examine the effects of logging on taxonomic and functional traits in avian communities (Functional Richness, Functional evenness, Functional Divergence, and Community-weighted mean). We found that logging changed bird richness and abundance, although it had no effect on the functional response to the measured traits. The comparison of our results with those of temperate forests of Canada and Chile reveals differences in the functional richness of birds in these habitats, with a lower impact of logging on functional traits. We highlight the importance of including functional traits in the analyses, since the reduction in the species richness and abundance may not be translated into functional changes within the ecosystem.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Electron-phonon decoupling in two dimensions

In order to observe many-body localisation in electronic systems, decoupling from the lattice phonons is required, which is possible only in out-of-equilibrium systems. We show that such an electron-phonon decoupling may happen in suspended films and it manifests itself via a bistability in the electron temperature. By studying the electron-phonon cooling rate in disordered, suspended films with two-dimensional phonons, we derive the conditions needed for such a bistability, which can be observed experimentally through hysteretic jumps of several orders of magnitude in the nonlinear current-voltage characteristics. We demonstrate that such a regime is achievable in systems with an Arrhenius form of the equilibrium conductivity, while practically unreachable in materials with Mott or Efros"“Shklovskii hopping.
PHYSICS

