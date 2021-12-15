ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

The global loss of floristic uniqueness

By Qiang Yang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegional species assemblages have been shaped by colonization, speciation and extinction over millions of years. Humans have altered biogeography by introducing species to new ranges. However, an analysis of how strongly naturalized plant species (i.e. alien plants that have established self-sustaining populations) affect the taxonomic and phylogenetic uniqueness of regional floras...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Visible-light-driven polymerization towards the green synthesis of plastics

Environmentally benign and sustainable chemistry has the potential to address negative environmental impacts associated with the production and degradation of synthetic polymers. In particular, green synthesis of plastics could be achieved by the convergence of visible-light-driven photocatalysis and reversible-deactivation radical polymerization. Since the emergence of the first commercialized synthetic plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transformation of organic micropollutants along hyporheic flow in bedforms of river-simulating flumes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91519-2, published online 22 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 11, which was incorrectly given as 'Julius KÃ¼hn Institute "“ Federal Research Centre for Cultivated Plants, Institute for Breeding Research on Agricultural Crops, Berlin, Germany'. The correct affiliation is listed below.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Exploring the potential of moringa leaf extract as bio stimulant for improving yield and quality of black cumin oil

The history of plants to be utilized as medicines is thousands of years old. Black cumin is one of the most widely examined plant possessing naturally occurring compounds with antimicrobial potential. Foliar application of growth stimulators is a successful strategy to enhance yield and quality in many crops. A field study was planned to apply growth stimulator like moringa leaf extract on black cumin crop grown under field conditions using RCB design with three replications. All other agronomic inputs and practices were uniform. The treatments were moringa leaf extract concentrations (10%, 20%), growth stages (40Â days after sowing, 80 DAS, 120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80 DAS, 40"‰+"‰120 DAS, 80"‰+"‰120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) and two controls unsprayed check (i.e. no moringa leaf extract, no water) and sprayed check (no moringa leaf extract"‰+"‰water). Application of 20% moringa leaf extract at stage-7 (40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) had significantly increased plant height, branches plantâˆ’1, essential oil content, fixed oil content, peroxidase value and iodine value of black cumin oil over unsprayed control. Application of moringa leaf extract showed maximum results and improves growth and yield of black cumin when applied at 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing. As this study was only conducted using moringa leaf extract, it is advisable to conduct an experiment with various bio stimulants along with fertilizer combinations and growth regulators to check their synergistic effects for more reliable and acceptable recommendations in future.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A superconductor free of quasiparticles for seconds

Superconducting devices, based on the Cooper pairing of electrons, play an important role in existing and emergent technologies, ranging from radiation detectors1,2 to quantum computers3. Their performance is limited by spurious quasiparticle excitations formed from broken Cooper pairs4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12. Efforts to achieve ultra-low quasiparticle densities have reached time-averaged numbers of excitations on the order of one in state-of-the-art devices2,12,13,14,15. However, the dynamics of the quasiparticle population as well as the timescales for adding and removing individual excitations remain largely unexplored. Here, we experimentally demonstrate a superconductor completely free of quasiparticles for periods lasting up to seconds. We monitor the quasiparticle number on a mesoscopic superconductor in real time by measuring the charge tunnelling to a normal metal contact. Quiet, excitation-free periods are interrupted by random-in-time Cooper pair breaking events, followed by a burst of charge tunnelling within a millisecond. Our results demonstrate the possibility of operating devices without quasiparticles with potentially improved performance. In addition, our experiment probes the origins of nonequilibrium quasiparticles in our device. The decay of the Cooper pair breaking rate over several weeks following the initial cooldown rules out processes arising from cosmic or long-lived radioactive sources16,17,18,19.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Change#Global Trade#Nature Research#Antarctica
Nature.com

Detecting X-rays organically

Now Wenbo Ma, Yirong Su and colleagues from China, Italy and South Africa have reported (Nat. Mater. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41563-021-01132-x, 2021) that X-ray-induced triplet excitons can actually enhance emission by exploiting organic thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) molecules. In fact, it turns out that the use of triplets may raise the fundamental limit of scintillator conversion efficiency. The team also used the platform to demonstrate X-ray imaging, of various sample types including an integrated circuit (bottom row of figure), with a resolution down to 16.6 line pairs mmâˆ’1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Photoelectroactive artificial synapse and its application to biosignal pattern recognition

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 95 (2021) Cite this article. In recent years, optoelectronic artificial synapses have garnered a great deal of research attention owing to their multifunctionality to process optical input signals or to update their weights optically. However, for most optoelectronic synapses, the use of optical stimuli is restricted to an excitatory spike pulse, which majorly limits their application to hardware neural networks. Here, we report a unique weight-update operation in a photoelectroactive synapse; the synaptic weight can be both potentiated and depressed using "optical spikes." This unique bidirectional operation originates from the ionization and neutralization of inherent defects in hexagonal-boron nitride by co-stimuli consisting of optical and electrical spikes. The proposed synapse device exhibits (i) outstanding analog memory characteristics, such as high accessibility (cycle-to-cycle variation of <1%) and long retention (>21 days), and (ii) excellent synaptic dynamics, such as a high dynamic range (>384) and modest asymmetricity (<3.9). Such remarkable characteristics enable a maximum accuracy of 96.1% to be achieved during the training and inference simulation for human electrocardiogram patterns.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Geoinformation-based landslide susceptibility mapping in subtropical area

Mapping susceptibility of landslide disaster is essential in subtropical area, where abundant rainfall may trigger landslide and mudflow, causing damages to human society. The purpose of this paper is to propose an integrated methodology to achieve such a mapping work with improved prediction results using hybrid modeling taking Chongren, Jiangxi as an example. The methodology is composed of the optimal discretization of the continuous geo-environmental factors based on entropy, weight of evidence (WoE) calculation and application of the known machine learning (ML) models, e.g., Random Forest (RF), Support Vector Machine (SVM) and Logistic Regression (LR). The results show the effectiveness of the proposed hybrid modeling for landslide hazard mapping in which the prediction accuracy vs the validation set reach 82.35"“91.02% with an AUC [area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve] of 0.912"“0.970. The RF algorithm performs best among the observed three ML algorithms and WoE-based RF modeling will be recommended for the similar landslide risk prediction elsewhere. We believe that our research can provide an operational reference for predicting the landslide hazard in the subtropical area and serve for disaster reduction and prevention action of the local governments.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Oscars of science reward photonics

Two visionaries of optical lattice clock technology have received recognition in this year's Breakthrough Prizes. For the very first time, the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics has been awarded to pioneers working in the area of photonics. Hidetoshi Katori from the University of Tokyo/RIKEN in Japan and Jun Ye from the University of Colorado/NIST in the US are co-recipients of the 2022 prize for their contributions to the invention and development of the optical lattice clock1. They will equally share the US$3 million prize, each receiving US$1.5 million.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Responses of functional traits in cavity-nesting birds to logging in subtropical and temperate forests of the Americas

Logging causes changes in habitat structure, which can potentially lead to variations in taxonomic and functional richness of biodiversity. Studies on how functional traits in birds are affected by logging operations can provide an important element for the understanding of ecosystem processes. In this paper, we examined how logging in subtropical Andean forests influenced taxonomic and functional diversity of cavity-nesting birds. We used these results to compare how logging affected ecosystem functions in temperate and subtropical forests of the Americas. We used point-counts to examine the effects of logging on taxonomic and functional traits in avian communities (Functional Richness, Functional evenness, Functional Divergence, and Community-weighted mean). We found that logging changed bird richness and abundance, although it had no effect on the functional response to the measured traits. The comparison of our results with those of temperate forests of Canada and Chile reveals differences in the functional richness of birds in these habitats, with a lower impact of logging on functional traits. We highlight the importance of including functional traits in the analyses, since the reduction in the species richness and abundance may not be translated into functional changes within the ecosystem.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Coupled changes in western South Atlantic carbon sequestration and particle reactive element cycling during millennial-scale Holocene climate variability

Continental shelves have the potential to remove atmospheric carbon dioxide via the biological pump, burying it in seafloor sediments. The efficiency of marine carbon sequestration changes rapidly due to variations in biological productivity, organic carbon oxidation, and burial rate. Here we present a high temporal resolution record of marine carbon sequestration changes from a western South Atlantic shelf site sensitive to Brazil Current-driven upwelling. The comparison of biological records to rare earth element (REE) patterns from authigenic oxides shows a strong relationship between higher biological productivity and stronger particle reactive element cycling (i.e. REE cycling) during rapid climate change events. This is the first evidence that authigenic oxides archive past changes in upper ocean REE cycling by the exported organic carbon. In addition, our data suggest that Brazil Current-driven upwelling varies on millennial-scales and in time with continental precipitation anomalies as registered in Brazilian speleothems during the Holocene. This indicates an ocean"“atmosphere control on the biological pump, most probably related to South American monsoon system variability.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

On geometry parameterization for simulation-driven design closure of antenna structures

Full-wave electromagnetic (EM) simulation tools have become ubiquitous in antenna design, especially final tuning of geometry parameters. From the reliability standpoint, the recommended realization of EM-driven design is through rigorous numerical optimization. It is a challenging endeavor with the major issues related to the high computational cost of the process, but also the necessity of handling several objectives and constraints over often highly-dimensional parameter spaces. From the numerical perspective, making decisions about the formulation of the optimization problem, the approach to handling the design constraints, but also parameterization of the antenna geometry, are all non-trivial. At the same time, these issues are interleaved, and may play an important role in the performance and reliability of the simulation-based design closure process. This paper demonstrates that the approach to arranging the structure parameterization (e.g., the use of absolute or relative parameters) may have a major effect of the optimization outcome. Our investigations are carried out using three broadband monopole antennas optimized under different scenarios and using different parameterizations. In particular, the results indicate that relative parameterization is preferred for optimization of input characteristics, whereas absolute parameterization is more suitable for size reduction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hinge-type FBG acceleration sensor based on double elastic plate

It is critical for the health monitoring of large-scale structures such as bridge, railway and tunnel to acquire the medium-frequency and high-frequency vibration signals. To solve the problems of low sensitivity and poor transverse anti-interference of the medium-frequency and high-frequency fiber acceleration sensor, a hinge-type Fiber Bragg Grating(FBG) acceleration sensor based on double elastic plate has been proposed, and the hinge and elastic plate are used as elastomer to realize the miniaturization and transverse interference suppression of the sensor. The MATLAB and the ANSYS are used for theoretical analysis and optimization of sensor sensitivity and resonance frequency, structural static stress analysis and modal simulation analysis, while the test system is built to test the sensor performance. The results show that the resonance frequency of the sensor is 1300Â Hz; the sensor has a flat sensitivity response in the middle-high frequency band of 200"“800Â Hz; the sensitivity is about 20Â pm/g, and the fiber central wavelength drift and acceleration have good linearity and stability, while the transverse anti-interference is about 3.16%, which provides a new idea for monitoring of medium-frequency and high-frequency vibration signals in large-scale structures.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Human-caused long-term changes in global aridity

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 4, ArticleÂ number:Â 65 (2021) Cite this article. Widespread aridification of the land surface causes substantial environmental challenges and is generally well documented. However, the mechanisms underlying increased aridity remain relatively underexplored. Here, we investigated the anthropogenic and natural factors affecting long-term global aridity changes using multisource observation-based aridity index, factorial simulations from the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project phase 6 (CMIP6), and rigorous detection and attribution (D&A) methods. Our study found that anthropogenic forcings, mainly rising greenhouse gas emissions (GHGE) and aerosols, caused the increased aridification of the globe and each hemisphere with high statistical confidence for 1965"“2014; the GHGE contributed to drying trends, whereas the aerosol emissions led to wetting tendencies; moreover, the bias-corrected CMIP6 future aridity index based on the scaling factors from optimal D&A demonstrated greater aridification than the original simulations. These findings highlight the dominant role of human effects on increasing aridification at broad spatial scales, implying future reductions in aridity will rely primarily on the GHGE mitigation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cryptogamic organisms are a substantial source and sink for volatile organic compounds in the Amazon region

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 258 (2021) Cite this article. Cryptogamic organisms such as bryophytes and lichens cover most surfaces within tropical forests, yet their impact on the emission of biogenic volatile organic compounds is unknown. These compounds can strongly influence atmospheric oxidant levels as well as secondary organic aerosol concentrations, and forest canopy leaves have been considered the dominant source of these emissions. Here we present cuvette flux measurements, made in the Amazon rainforest between 2016"“2018, and show that common bryophytes emit large quantities of highly reactive sesquiterpenoids and that widespread lichens strongly uptake atmospheric oxidation products. A spatial upscaling approach revealed that cryptogamic organisms emit sesquiterpenoids in quantities comparable to current canopy attributed estimates, and take up atmospheric oxidation products at rates comparable to hydroxyl radical chemistry. We conclude that cryptogamic organisms play an important and hitherto overlooked role in atmospheric chemistry above and within tropical rainforests.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Neutrino physics with an opaque detector

In 1956 Reines & Cowan discovered the neutrino using a liquid scintillator detector. The neutrinos interacted with the scintillator, producing light that propagated across transparent volumes to surrounding photo-sensors. This approach has remained one of the most widespread and successful neutrino detection technologies used since. This article introduces a concept that breaks with the conventional paradigm of transparency by confining and collecting light near its creation point with an opaque scintillator and a dense array of optical fibres. This technique, called LiquidO, can provide high-resolution imaging to enable efficient identification of individual particles event-by-event. A natural affinity for adding dopants at high concentrations is provided by the use of an opaque medium. With these and other capabilities, the potential of our detector concept to unlock opportunities in neutrino physics is presented here, alongside the results of the first experimental validation.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Effects of episodic slow slip on seismicity and stress near a subduction-zone megathrust

Slow slip phenomena deep in subduction zones reveal cyclic processes downdip of locked megathrusts. Here we analyze seismicity within a subducting oceanic slab, spanning ~50 major deep slow slip with tremor episodes over 17 years. Changes in rate, b-values, and stress orientations of in-slab seismicity are temporally associated with the episodes. Furthermore, although stress orientations in the slab below these slow slips may rotate slightly, in-slab orientations 20"“50"‰km updip from there rotate farther, suggesting that previously-unrecognized transient slow slip occurs on the plate interface updip. We infer that fluid pressure propagates from slab to interface, promoting episodes of slow slip, which break mineral seals, allowing the pressure to propagate tens of km further updip along the interface where it promotes transient slow slips. The proposed methodology, based primarily on in-slab seismicity, may help monitor plate boundary conditions and slow slip phenomena, which can signal the beginning stages of megathrust earthquakes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of light emission and Schlieren from short gap high voltage streamers representing lightning impulses

Light emissions and Schlieren structures were simultaneously observed from streamers produced by tens of kilovolts 1.2/50Â Î¼s impulses, representing the high voltage component of lightning, applied across a 4Â cm air gap between a variety of electrode geometries and a ground plane in an unconfined environment. The results demonstrated that the light emissions and Schlieren structures coincide along the same streamer filaments but on different timescales; the light existing only during the microsecond timeframe impulse whereas the Schlieren continued to develop into the millisecond timeframe, moving towards the centre of the air gap whilst diffusing into the surrounding air within 100Â ms. If an electrical breakdown did occur, the Schlieren structures outside the arc remained visible. Streamer formation theory for high voltage impulses is subsequently refined to include the observed Schlieren mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human blood type influences the host-seeking behavior and fecundity of the Asian malaria vector Anopheles stephensi

The nutritional requirements of mosquitoes include both sugar (generally derived from the nectar of flowers) and blood (humans or animals). Mosquitoes express different degrees of preferences towards hosts depending on behavioral, ecological, and physiological factors. These preferences have implications for mosquito-borne disease risk. The present study is directed to reveal the effect of the human blood groups on the fecundity and fertility of the malaria vector Anopheles stephensi. In laboratory tests, mosquitoes were fed on ABO blood groups via artificial membrane feeders, and the level of attraction against different blood groups was tested by the electroantennogram and wind tunnel bioassay under control conditions. Results indicate that the female mosquitoes had a strong preference towards the blood group B, while in the case of females fed on O blood group had the highest digestibility rate. Overall, the human blood type had a significant impact on the fecundity and fertility of female An. stephensi. The highest numbers of eggs are laid, in the case of blood group B, (mean (Â±"‰SD)) 216.3 (8.81) followed by the AB, 104.06 (7.67), and O, 98.01 (7.04). In the case of blood group B, females attain the highest fertility of about 92.1 (9.98). This study provides novel insight into the ABO blood type host choice of the mosquitoes that are still partially unknown and suggests encouraging personal protection for relevant individuals within communities at risk, which is a useful tool for preventing malaria where the An. stephensi is present as a dominant vector.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Accelerated mass extinction in an isolated biota during Late Devonian climate changes

The fossil record can illuminate factors that contribute to extinction risk during times of global environmental disturbance; for example, inferred thermal tolerance was an important predictor of extinction during several mass extinctions that corresponded with climate change. Additionally, members of geographically isolated biotas may face higher risk because they have less opportunity to migrate to suitable climate refugia during environmental disturbances. Here, we investigate how different types of risk intersect in the well-preserved brachiopod fauna of the Appalachian Foreland Basin during the two pulses of the Frasnian"“Famennian mass extinction (Late Devonian,"‰~"‰372 Ma). The selectivity of extinction is consistent with climate change (cooling) as a primary kill mechanism in this fauna. Overall, the extinction was mild relative to other regions, despite the many endemic species. However, vulnerable taxa went extinct more rapidly, during the first extinction pulse, such that the second pulse was insignificant. These results suggest that vulnerable taxa in geographically isolated biotas face heightened extinction risk at the initiation of environmental stress, but that taxa in other regions may eventually see elevated extinction risk if environmental stress repeats or intensifies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Common and diet-specific metabolic pathways underlying residual feed intake in fattening Charolais yearling bulls

Residual feed intake (RFI) is one of the preferred traits for feed efficiency animal breeding. However, RFI measurement is expensive and time-consuming and animal ranking may depend on the nature of the diets. We aimed to explore RFI plasma biomarkers and to unravel the underlying metabolic pathways in yearling bulls fed either a corn-silage diet rich in starch (corn diet) or a grass-silage diet rich in fiber (grass diet). Forty-eight extreme RFI animals (Low-RFI, n = 24, versus High-RFI, n = 24, balanced per diet) were selected from a population of 364 Charolais bulls and their plasma was subjected to a targeted LC-MS metabolomic approach together with classical metabolite and hormonal plasma analyses. Greater lean body mass and nitrogen use efficiency, and lower protein turnover were identified as common mechanisms underlying RFI irrespective of the diet. On the other hand, greater adiposity and plasma concentrations of branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) together with lower insulin sensitivity in High-RFI animals were only observed with corn diet. Conversely, greater plasma concentrations of BCAA and total triglycerides, but similar insulin concentrations were noted in efficient RFI cattle with grass diet. Our data suggest that there are diet-specific mechanisms explaining RFI differences in fattening Charolais yearling bulls.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy