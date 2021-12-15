ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phytoplankton settling quality has a subtle but significant effect on sediment microeukaryotic and bacterial communities

By SÃ©rÃ©na Albert
Cover picture for the articleIn coastal aphotic sediments, organic matter (OM) input from phytoplankton is the primary food resource for benthic organisms. Current observations from temperate ecosystems like the Baltic Sea report a decline in spring bloom diatoms, while summer cyanobacteria blooms are becoming more frequent and intense. These climate-driven changes in phytoplankton communities may...

