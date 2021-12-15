ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Spatial pattern of lake evaporation increases under global warming linked to regional hydroclimate change

By Wenyu Zhou
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 255 (2021) Cite this article. Lakes are critical natural resources that are vulnerable to climate change. In a warmer climate, lake evaporation is projected to increase globally, but with substantial variation between regions. Here, based on ensemble projections of climate and lake models...

