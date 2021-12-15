ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creep damage model of rock with varying-parameter under the step loading and unloading conditions

By Guanghe Li
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creep characteristics of rock under step loading and unloading conditions were investigated in this study. Based on the generalized Burgers model, the total strain of rock was decomposed into elastic, viscoelastic, varying-parameter viscoelastic, and viscoplastic strains considering the damage. The four strains were connected in series to establish a new...

#Parameter#Creep#The Models#Mining Equipment
