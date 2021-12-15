ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Modifying the resin type of hybrid anion exchange nanotechnology (HAIX-Nano) to improve its regeneration and phosphate recovery efficiency

By Xavier Foster
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to avoid eutrophication of freshwater systems, regulations all around the world have become increasingly stringent toward the maximum phosphate concentration allowed in wastewater discharges. Traditional phosphate removal methods such as chemical precipitation and enhanced biological phosphorus removal struggle to lower phosphate levels to the new requirements. Hybrid anion exchange...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Correction: The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6

The original article has been corrected. Wang, J. et al. The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6. Hortic Res 8, 214, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41438-021-00649-1 (2021). These authors contributed equally: Jinfang Wang, Yanping Wang. National Watermelon and Melon Improvement Center, Beijing...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thinking fast and slow in disaster decision-making with Smart City Digital Twins

Many cities are vulnerable to disaster-related mortality and economic loss. Smart City Digital Twins can be used to facilitate disaster decision-making and influence policy, but first they must accurately capture, predict, and adapt to the city's dynamics, including the varying pace at which changes unfold. Cities are increasingly subject to...
POLITICS
Nature.com

Phosphate group functionalized magnetic metal"“organic framework nanocomposite for highly efficient removal of U(VI) from aqueous solution

The phosphate group functionalized metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) as the adsorbent for removal of U(VI) from aqueous solution still suffer from low adsorption efficiency, due to the low grafting rate of groups into the skeleton structure. Herein, a novel phosphate group functionalized metal"“organic framework nanoparticles (denoted as Fe3O4@SiO2@UiO-66-TPP NPs) designed and prepared by the chelation between Zr and phytic acid, showing fast adsorption rate and outstanding selectivity in aqueous media including 10 coexisting ions. The Fe3O4@SiO2@UiO-66-TPP was properly characterized by TEM, FT-IR, BET, VSM and Zeta potential measurement. The removal performance of Fe3O4@SiO2@UiO-66-TPP for U(VI) was investigated systematically using batch experiments under different conditions, including solution pH, incubation time, temperature and initial U(VI) concentration. The adsorption kinetics, isotherm, selectivity studies revealed that Fe3O4@SiO2@UiO-66-TPP NPs possess fast adsorption rates (approximately 15Â min to reach equilibrium), high adsorption capacities (307.8Â mg/g) and outstanding selectivity (Su"‰="‰94.4%) towards U(VI), which in terms of performance are much better than most of the other magnetic adsorbents. Furthermore, the adsorbent could be reused for U(VI) removal without obvious loss of adsorption capacity after five consecutive cycles. The research work provides a novel strategy to assemble phosphate group-functionalized MOFs.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction to: Ice nucleation in a Gram-positive bacterium isolated from precipitation depends on a polyketide synthase and non-ribosomal peptide synthetase

The middle initial was missing from the author Lefevre. The original article has been corrected. Present address: Department of Biological Sciences, University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, PA, USA. Present address: Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics and Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA. These...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detecting X-rays organically

Now Wenbo Ma, Yirong Su and colleagues from China, Italy and South Africa have reported (Nat. Mater. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41563-021-01132-x, 2021) that X-ray-induced triplet excitons can actually enhance emission by exploiting organic thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) molecules. In fact, it turns out that the use of triplets may raise the fundamental limit of scintillator conversion efficiency. The team also used the platform to demonstrate X-ray imaging, of various sample types including an integrated circuit (bottom row of figure), with a resolution down to 16.6 line pairs mmâˆ’1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Upgrade the science and technology policy system the US already has

Valerie J. Karplus ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-5493-9150 0 &. Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. We disagree that the United States needs a cabinet-level Department of Technology and Science Policy (H. Varmus and E. Zerhouni Nature 600, 30–32; 2021). Instead, it should strengthen the existing —...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of electron-withdrawing fluorine and cyano substituents on photovoltaic properties of two-dimensional quinoxaline-based polymers

In this study, strong electron-withdrawing fluorine (F) and cyano (CN) substituents are selectively incorporated into the quinoxaline unit of two-dimensional (2D) D"“A-type polymers to investigate their effects on the photovoltaic properties of the polymers. To construct the 2D polymeric structure, electron-donating benzodithiophene and methoxy-substituted triphenylamine are directly linked to the horizontal and vertical directions of the quinoxaline acceptor, respectively. After analyzing the structural, optical, and electrochemical properties of the resultant F- and CN-substituted polymers, labeled as PBCl-MTQF and PBCl-MTQCN, respectively, inverted-type polymer solar cells with a non-fullerene Y6 acceptor are fabricated to investigate the photovoltaic performances of the polymers. It is discovered that the maximum power conversion efficiency of PBCl-MTQF is 7.48%, whereas that of PBCl-MTQCN is limited to 3.52%. This significantly reduced PCE of the device based on PBCl-MTQCN is ascribed to the formation of irregular, large aggregates in the active layer, which can readily aggravate the charge recombination and charge transport kinetics of the device. Therefore, the photovoltaic performance of 2D quinoxaline-based D"“A-type polymers is significantly affected by the type of electron-withdrawing substituent.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Forward osmosis (FO)-reverse osmosis (RO) hybrid process incorporated with hollow fiber FO

Currently, desalination is limited by high energy consumption and high operational and maintenance costs. In this study, a new concept of a hollow fiber forward osmosis (HFFO)-based infinity desalination process with minor environmental impacts (free-energy intake and no pretreatment or brine discharge) is suggested. To evaluate the concept, an element-scale HFFO was conducted in both conventional FO and pressure-assisted FO modes, simulating a submerged HFFO operation. In the HFFO test, the impacts of several operating conditions on the performance of the HFFO were investigated to select the best case. Based on these results, the energy costs were calculated and compared with those of a hybrid FO"“seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) process. The HFFO showed a high dilution rate of the draw solution (up to approximately 400%), allowing the downstream SWRO process to operate at 25"‰bar with the same permeate volume production (recovery rate of 60%). Consequently, the HFFO-based infinity desalination process has an annual energy revenue of 183.83 million USD, compared with a stand-alone two-stage RO process based on a 100,000"‰m3/day plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Laser-induced structural modification in calcium aluminosilicate glasses using molecular dynamic simulations

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88686-7, published online 04 May 2021. In the original version of this Article, the values in Table 3 were a duplication of the values in Table 4. The original Table 3 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 3 Distribution statistics for Al"“O, O"“Al"“O, and Al"“Al under...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Geoinformation-based landslide susceptibility mapping in subtropical area

Mapping susceptibility of landslide disaster is essential in subtropical area, where abundant rainfall may trigger landslide and mudflow, causing damages to human society. The purpose of this paper is to propose an integrated methodology to achieve such a mapping work with improved prediction results using hybrid modeling taking Chongren, Jiangxi as an example. The methodology is composed of the optimal discretization of the continuous geo-environmental factors based on entropy, weight of evidence (WoE) calculation and application of the known machine learning (ML) models, e.g., Random Forest (RF), Support Vector Machine (SVM) and Logistic Regression (LR). The results show the effectiveness of the proposed hybrid modeling for landslide hazard mapping in which the prediction accuracy vs the validation set reach 82.35"“91.02% with an AUC [area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve] of 0.912"“0.970. The RF algorithm performs best among the observed three ML algorithms and WoE-based RF modeling will be recommended for the similar landslide risk prediction elsewhere. We believe that our research can provide an operational reference for predicting the landslide hazard in the subtropical area and serve for disaster reduction and prevention action of the local governments.
EARTH SCIENCE
zycrypto.com

Blockcage Announces Launch Of Its Initial Exchange Offerings (IEO) On LaToken

Blockcage, one of the most dependent and trend-setting crypto exchanges, is still having its initial exchange offering (IEO) running on the popular La Token platform. The IEO kicked off on Nov. 16 to continue until Dec. 13. The first, second, and third rounds of the IEO, have already taken place. What remains is the fourth round, which starts on Dec. 5 to Dec. 13, with the native BKG token going for 0.144 USDT. Investors placing $200 and above get to enjoy a 10% discount.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Nature.com

Hinge-type FBG acceleration sensor based on double elastic plate

It is critical for the health monitoring of large-scale structures such as bridge, railway and tunnel to acquire the medium-frequency and high-frequency vibration signals. To solve the problems of low sensitivity and poor transverse anti-interference of the medium-frequency and high-frequency fiber acceleration sensor, a hinge-type Fiber Bragg Grating(FBG) acceleration sensor based on double elastic plate has been proposed, and the hinge and elastic plate are used as elastomer to realize the miniaturization and transverse interference suppression of the sensor. The MATLAB and the ANSYS are used for theoretical analysis and optimization of sensor sensitivity and resonance frequency, structural static stress analysis and modal simulation analysis, while the test system is built to test the sensor performance. The results show that the resonance frequency of the sensor is 1300Â Hz; the sensor has a flat sensitivity response in the middle-high frequency band of 200"“800Â Hz; the sensitivity is about 20Â pm/g, and the fiber central wavelength drift and acceleration have good linearity and stability, while the transverse anti-interference is about 3.16%, which provides a new idea for monitoring of medium-frequency and high-frequency vibration signals in large-scale structures.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Observation of spatial nonlinear self-cleaning in a few-mode step-index fiber for special distributions of initial excited modes

In this paper, we experimentally demonstrate that a nonlinear Kerr effect in suitable coupling conditions can introduce a spatially self-cleaned output beam for a few-mode step-index fiber. The impact of the distribution of the initial excited modes on spatial beam self-cleaning has been demonstrated. It is also shown experimentally that for specific initial conditions, the output spatial pattern of the pulsed laser can be reshaped into the LP11 mode due to nonlinear coupling among the propagating modes. Self-cleaning into LP11 mode required higher input powers with respect to the power threshold for LP01 mode self-cleaning. Our experimental results are in agreement with the results of numerical calculations.
SCIENCE
InfoQ.com

Julia 1.7 Extends its Threading Capabilities, Improves Type Inference, and More

Julia 1.7 brings a number of significant enhancements, including new threading capabilities, new Package Manager features, improved type inference, and new syntactic features. It is also the first release to run natively on Apple Silicon. Julia has been progressing a lot in recent releases to better supoprt multithreaded programs. Julia...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Structural architecture of the human NALCN channelosome

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Depolarizing sodium (Na+) leak currents carried by the NALCN...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: EIF3D promotes gallbladder cancer development by stabilizing GRK2 kinase and activating PI3K-AKT signaling pathway

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.263, published online 08 June 2017. Following the publication of this article, the authors noticed a mistake in Supplementary Figure 3A. Due to a mistake, the control group image for EH-GB-1 was accidentally used for the Scramble group image as well. All authors agree to the correction and apologize for this error. The correct Supplementary Figure 3A can be found below.
CANCER
Nature.com

Electron-phonon decoupling in two dimensions

In order to observe many-body localisation in electronic systems, decoupling from the lattice phonons is required, which is possible only in out-of-equilibrium systems. We show that such an electron-phonon decoupling may happen in suspended films and it manifests itself via a bistability in the electron temperature. By studying the electron-phonon cooling rate in disordered, suspended films with two-dimensional phonons, we derive the conditions needed for such a bistability, which can be observed experimentally through hysteretic jumps of several orders of magnitude in the nonlinear current-voltage characteristics. We demonstrate that such a regime is achievable in systems with an Arrhenius form of the equilibrium conductivity, while practically unreachable in materials with Mott or Efros"“Shklovskii hopping.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Cryptogamic organisms are a substantial source and sink for volatile organic compounds in the Amazon region

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 258 (2021) Cite this article. Cryptogamic organisms such as bryophytes and lichens cover most surfaces within tropical forests, yet their impact on the emission of biogenic volatile organic compounds is unknown. These compounds can strongly influence atmospheric oxidant levels as well as secondary organic aerosol concentrations, and forest canopy leaves have been considered the dominant source of these emissions. Here we present cuvette flux measurements, made in the Amazon rainforest between 2016"“2018, and show that common bryophytes emit large quantities of highly reactive sesquiterpenoids and that widespread lichens strongly uptake atmospheric oxidation products. A spatial upscaling approach revealed that cryptogamic organisms emit sesquiterpenoids in quantities comparable to current canopy attributed estimates, and take up atmospheric oxidation products at rates comparable to hydroxyl radical chemistry. We conclude that cryptogamic organisms play an important and hitherto overlooked role in atmospheric chemistry above and within tropical rainforests.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Analysis of light emission and Schlieren from short gap high voltage streamers representing lightning impulses

Light emissions and Schlieren structures were simultaneously observed from streamers produced by tens of kilovolts 1.2/50Â Î¼s impulses, representing the high voltage component of lightning, applied across a 4Â cm air gap between a variety of electrode geometries and a ground plane in an unconfined environment. The results demonstrated that the light emissions and Schlieren structures coincide along the same streamer filaments but on different timescales; the light existing only during the microsecond timeframe impulse whereas the Schlieren continued to develop into the millisecond timeframe, moving towards the centre of the air gap whilst diffusing into the surrounding air within 100Â ms. If an electrical breakdown did occur, the Schlieren structures outside the arc remained visible. Streamer formation theory for high voltage impulses is subsequently refined to include the observed Schlieren mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

circRNA N6-methyladenosine methylation in preeclampsia and the potential role of N6-methyladenosine-modified circPAPPA2 in trophoblast invasion

Here, we performed N6-methyladenosine (m6A) RNA sequencing to determine the circRNA m6A methylation changes in the placentas during the pathogenesis of preeclampsia (PE). We verified the expression of the circRNA circPAPPA2 using quantitative reverse transcription-PCR. An invasion assay was carried out to identify the role of circPAPPA2 in the development of PE. Mechanistically, we investigated the cause of the altered m6A modification of circPAPPA2 through overexpression and knockdown cell experiments, RNA immunoprecipitation, fluorescence in situ hybridization and RNA stability experiments. We found that increases in m6A-modified circRNAs are prevalent in PE placentas and that the main changes in methylation occur in the 3'UTR and near the start codon, implicating the involvement of these changes in PE development. We also found that the levels of circPAPPA2 are decreased but that m6A modification is augmented. Furthermore, we discovered that methyltransferase"‘like 14 (METTL14) increases the level of circPAPPA2 m6A methylation and that insulin-like growth factor 2 mRNA-binding protein 3 (IGF2BP3) maintains circPAPPA2 stability. Decreases in IGF2BP3 levels lead to declines in circPAPPA2 levels. In summary, we provide a new vision and strategy for the study of PE pathology and report that placental circRNA m6A modification appears to be an important regulatory mechanism.
SCIENCE

