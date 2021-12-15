Modifying the resin type of hybrid anion exchange nanotechnology (HAIX-Nano) to improve its regeneration and phosphate recovery efficiency

The phosphate group functionalized metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) as the adsorbent for removal of U(VI) from aqueous solution still suffer from low adsorption efficiency, due to the low grafting rate of groups into the skeleton structure. Herein, a novel phosphate group functionalized metal"“organic framework nanoparticles (denoted as Fe3O4@SiO2@UiO-66-TPP NPs) designed and prepared by the chelation between Zr and phytic acid, showing fast adsorption rate and outstanding selectivity in aqueous media including 10 coexisting ions. The Fe3O4@SiO2@UiO-66-TPP was properly characterized by TEM, FT-IR, BET, VSM and Zeta potential measurement. The removal performance of Fe3O4@SiO2@UiO-66-TPP for U(VI) was investigated systematically using batch experiments under different conditions, including solution pH, incubation time, temperature and initial U(VI) concentration. The adsorption kinetics, isotherm, selectivity studies revealed that Fe3O4@SiO2@UiO-66-TPP NPs possess fast adsorption rates (approximately 15Â min to reach equilibrium), high adsorption capacities (307.8Â mg/g) and outstanding selectivity (Su"‰="‰94.4%) towards U(VI), which in terms of performance are much better than most of the other magnetic adsorbents. Furthermore, the adsorbent could be reused for U(VI) removal without obvious loss of adsorption capacity after five consecutive cycles. The research work provides a novel strategy to assemble phosphate group-functionalized MOFs.
