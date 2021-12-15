Modifying the resin type of hybrid anion exchange nanotechnology (HAIX-Nano) to improve its regeneration and phosphate recovery efficiency

It is critical for the health monitoring of large-scale structures such as bridge, railway and tunnel to acquire the medium-frequency and high-frequency vibration signals. To solve the problems of low sensitivity and poor transverse anti-interference of the medium-frequency and high-frequency fiber acceleration sensor, a hinge-type Fiber Bragg Grating(FBG) acceleration sensor based on double elastic plate has been proposed, and the hinge and elastic plate are used as elastomer to realize the miniaturization and transverse interference suppression of the sensor. The MATLAB and the ANSYS are used for theoretical analysis and optimization of sensor sensitivity and resonance frequency, structural static stress analysis and modal simulation analysis, while the test system is built to test the sensor performance. The results show that the resonance frequency of the sensor is 1300Â Hz; the sensor has a flat sensitivity response in the middle-high frequency band of 200"“800Â Hz; the sensitivity is about 20Â pm/g, and the fiber central wavelength drift and acceleration have good linearity and stability, while the transverse anti-interference is about 3.16%, which provides a new idea for monitoring of medium-frequency and high-frequency vibration signals in large-scale structures.

