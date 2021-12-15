ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relation of hypertension with episodic primary headaches and chronic primary headaches in population of Rafsanjan cohort study

By Movahedeh Mohammadi
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Headache has a variety of types, such as episodic primary headaches (EPH) and chronic primary headache (CPH) in its primary form. There is a positive correlation between these two types of headaches and hypertension (HTN), but in some works this correlation has been reported negatively. Therefore, we planned to study HTN-CPH...

www.nature.com

