ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WATCH: Rhode Island man accused of stealing beer truck, leading police on low-speed chase

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxOzn_0dNIR76W00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man is behind bars after police said he stole a beer truck and led Providence police on a low-speed chase.

According to WPRI and WLNE, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Monday outside A to Z Liquors on Douglas Avenue. Providence police said a delivery truck stocked with beer was parked outside the store when Jeremy Fellela, 44, of Cranston, climbed inside and began to drive away, the news outlets reported.

A WPRI photojournalist captured the moment on camera. In the video, kegs and beer cans can be seen rolling out of the truck through the open loading door as the vehicle slowly moves down the street.

Police followed the vehicle and arrested the suspect after he struck a utility pole, authorities told WPRI and WLNE.

Fellela is facing charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, eluding police and refusing to take a chemical test, the news outlets reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

22-year-old man killed in Gastonia crash, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 22-year-old man was killed in a crash in Gastonia Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the scene just after 2 p.m. on East Hudson Boulevard near Forbes Road. [ ALSO READ: Troopers ID motorcyclist in deadly I-85 crash in north Charlotte ]. Authorities...
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
City
Cranston, RI
WSOC Charlotte

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Rowan County shooting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left one person seriously hurt Friday evening. Deputies said they received a call shortly before 6 p.m. about a man being shot on Carter Loop Road. The 32-year-old victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Deputies said he has life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Viral photos with Louisiana mall Santa end in arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two men posing for photos with Santa at a Louisiana mall made it abundantly clear which of the Jolly Old Elf’s lists they belong on. The photos, taken recently at the Mall of Louisiana, show two men, one of whom brandished a handgun, posing alongside Santa with stacks of cash, WAFB reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Man#Police#Beer#Liquor#Wpri#Wlne#Fellela#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Fire damages QVC distribution center in North Carolina

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network early Saturday, causing extensive damage to the facility, officials said, WTVD reported. More than 300 employees were working at the facility near Rocky Mount when the fire was reported...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
68K+
Followers
76K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy