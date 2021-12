After becoming one of the weakest currencies in the world in November the Australian Dollar has shown signs of recovery so far in December. AUD/JPY remains in a bearish technical scenario but the fundamental side may be shifting to a more bullish backdrop. If the tech side of the equation can hold support at a key spot, technical and fundamental themes may align more attractively, and this could take place over the next couple of days.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO