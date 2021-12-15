ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Signing Day: Pat Caughey continues Delbarton football's FBS pipeline

By Jane Havsy, Morristown Daily Record
 5 days ago

A few days before signing a National Letter of Intent with Stanford University, Pat Caughey looked back on his football career. He recalled the state of Delbarton football five years ago, when he was choosing a high school. And he brought up Lukas Ungar, then a Green Wave tight end.

Caughey wanted to follow in Ungar's footsteps. He went to Delbarton, and played some tight end. Caughey and Ungar will be teammates again next fall, this time at Stanford.

Caughey, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound senior, signed his NLI on Wednesday morning, the fourth Delbarton football player heading to a FBS school in as many years.

The NLI is essentially a one-year contract in which a student promises to attend the school and remain academically eligible in exchange for athletics-based financial aid. Football players may sign on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The No. 1 reason Caughey chose the Cardinal was the honesty of the recruiting process.

"They want to win. They don't mess around," said Caughey, who had offers from Rutgers, Wake Forest and Arizona State, among others.

"A lot of college recruiters, they promise you the world. Out there, they mean it. They're going to compete for a Pac-12 championship every year, and they graduate their kids. There's not much more I could've wanted in a school. When they offered me, it was a no brainer."

Caughey played "like six sports" growing up in Essex Fells, falling in love with ice hockey. But when youth coaches wanted a full-time, year-long commitment, Caughey stepped back. Football coaches encouraged him to try other sports in other seasons, and Caughey "wanted to go play in front of 50,000 people."

National Signing Day: Morris/Sussex basketball players achieve goals, find new homes

After not playing football in seventh or eighth grade, Caughey returned to the gridiron at Delbarton.

Caughey was a rare freshman on the Green Wave varsity, becoming "a ferocious blocker" on the defensive line, according to head coach Brian Bowers. Rob Flynn, who coaches the Green Wave defensive line, recalled how Caughey blocked a punt in a playoff game that year.

"He's a kid who was tall, lean, athletic, fast, and just looked like a kid we wanted to take a hard look at," Bowers said. "Football is very important to him. He's a serious-minded kid who loves to work and work hard. He did that every step of the way."

Caughey found a non-school training group which included Bergen Catholic cornerback Jaeden Gould and St. Peter's Prep defensive lineman K.J. Miles. Caughey's current training partners include Rutgers alumnus J'Vonne Parker, Miles and Michigan freshman George Rooks.

After missing his sophomore season with injuries, Caughey was shifted to the defensive line shortly before his junior year. This fall, he was Delbarton's only two-way player: defensive end and tight end.

Caughey had 53 total tackles (nine for loss) and four sacks in the Green Wave's 11 games this fall.

"It was an area of need for us," Flynn said. "There was never really a conversation about how it would affect his recruiting or the big picture. Not only could he handle that physically, he's a very very tough kid. He's a 'whatever the team needs' kind of guy. He was able to step in and enhance his role."

Recruited as a defensive end, Caughey verbally committed to Stanford in July.

"I'm still raw, not gonna lie," he said. "I'm excited, and I love the position. Compared to offense, it's a lot more physical. I like that. I like the reaction part of it. I like how there's a countermove to anything the offense does. You've just got to learn what it is."

Caughey took his official visit two weeks ago, staying with Ungar, a sophomore tight end from Mendham. The duo talked about way more than football, particularly how the study skills they picked up at Delbarton could be applied at Stanford.

Caughey hopes to major in the sciences and possibly go on to medical school.

The eldest of five athletic siblings, Pat is now trying to be a role model and mentor for his younger siblings as they explore the potential of college athletics. Sheridan Caughey, a junior at Villa Walsh, had her first call with a college volleyball coach on Dec. 11, and Pat tried to calm her.

When Stanford defensive line coach Diron Reynolds stopped by for dinner and explained Pat's NLI, he made sure to show "the number" to all the Caughey kids.

"It's a big number," Caughey said with a chuckle. "It's going to be similar to coming into high school as a freshman. You're going to be one of the smallest guys (weight wise), playing a new game, with how fast it is. It's that little acclimation period. Everyone goes through it. I wouldn't have been offered, and I wouldn't have committed, if I didn't think I could do it. I'm excited to get out there and learn and grow."

Jane Havsy is a storyteller for the Daily Record and DailyRecord.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. For full access to live scores, breaking news and analysis, subscribe today .

Want to share your story with me?

Email: JHavsy@gannett.com Twitter: @dailyrecordspts

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: National Signing Day: Pat Caughey continues Delbarton football's FBS pipeline

ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

