ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Elections in Chile: Winning the Borik debate and gaining Bachelet’s support The left-wing candidate exposed Cost as a “liar” in the last televised fight.

evalleytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Monday night I eHe is the new Chilean presidential candidate, Gabriel Boric and far-right Jose Antonio Cast (Christian Community Front) confronted each other before the second round scheduled for this Sunday 19th In November. The televised debate, organized by the ANATEL (Chilean National Television Association), was, as a matter of...

evalleytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Chile chooses president from polar opposites

A Chile in the throes of profound change will choose a president Sunday from polar opposite candidates vying for votes among an apathetic and alienated electorate. In the midst of rewriting its dictatorship-era constitution in answer to a social uprising against economic hardship and one of the world's highest rates of economic inequality, the country faces a stark leadership choice. The candidates could not have been more different: far-right lawyer Jose Antonio Kast, an apologist for ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet and the neoliberal economic model he left behind; and leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric with his plans for a welfare state. "Certainly, a lot of people are uncomfortable with the choices they have. And that's because the moderate candidates didn't make it to the runoff. The two extreme candidates made it to the runoff," analyst Patricio Navia of the New York University told AFP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Chile's Kast channels Pinochet's ghost against 'communist' left

SANTIAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chilean ultra-conservative presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, sometimes likened to Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro and a defender of former dictator General Augusto Pinochet, is riding a wave of voter anger and fear over immigration and crime. The 55-year-old lawyer, a Catholic and father of nine,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Fearing setback, Chile’s women may decide presidential race

When Chileans went to the polls last month, Elizabeth Padilla, like more than half of eligible voters in the South American country, stayed home, not feeling represented by any of the seven candidates on the ballot.But her apathy suddenly lifted when José Antonio Kast finished first. In recent days, as Chileans gear up for a runoff pitting the far-right candidate against leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, the 45-year-old artist has been hanging campaign posters in her downtown Santiago neighborhood and warning friends of what she sees as a serious threat to women if Kast wins.“We are four sisters and I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvador Allende
ktwb.com

‘The coup destroyed us’: Memories of Pinochet resonate in Chile’s crossroads election

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean Mireya Garcia, 64, feels there is more at stake than usual in this Sunday’s presidential election. The vote offers two visions for the future of Chile – 35-year-old leftist Gabriel Boric https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/student-leader-president-chiles-boric-eyes-historic-election-win-2021-12-15, who led mass protests as a university student, will go head to head with far-right lawyer Jose Antonio Kast https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/chiles-kast-channels-pinochets-ghost-against-communist-left-2021-12-15, who has defended the complex legacy of former dictator General Augusto Pinochet.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

'Fear of communism,' why Chile's rich vote right

In Santiago's upper-class neighborhood of Lo Barnechea with its Ferraris, mansions and luxury retailers, 51.68 percent of people voted for far-right, neoliberal candidate Jose Antonio Kast in Chile's first presidential election round in November. It is one of two neighborhoods out of dozens in greater Santiago where Kast, an apologist for Chile's brutal dictator Augusto Pinochet, amassed more than half the votes out of the seven candidates then in the race. His rival in Sunday's runoff, leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, won the most neighborhoods, mainly in middle-class areas, but did not break the 50-percent ceiling in any of them. Kast's defenders are vociferous in Lo Barnechea. The neighborhood is notable for also having gone against the stream last year to vote "No" in a referendum on whether Chile should approve a new constitution to replace the one enacted under Pinochet.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Student Leader to President? Chile's Boric Eyes Historic Election Win

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Former student protest leader and leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric has his sights set on winning Chile's presidential election on Sunday, which would make the 35-year-old the Andean country's youngest ever leader and cap the return of the progressive left. The former law student, leading a leftist coalition...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elections In Chile#Role Models#Economy#Television#Anatel#Chileans#The Broad Front#The Communist Party#Lt Cost#Conservative#The Ministry Of Women#Nebula#Nazi
AFP

Hope vies with fear in high-stakes Chile election

Chile chooses Sunday between far-right and leftist candidates for a president to lead the country through a period of constitutional change amid a clamor for social reform. The country is going through profound change after voting overwhelmingly last year in favor of drawing up a new constitution to replace the one enacted in the Pinochet years.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
evalleytimes.com

Cross-accusations, proposals and tension: A week after the vote in Chile, Cast and Borick star in last debate

The last presidential debate is taking place in Chile ahead of the referendum on Monday, Sunday the 19th. Face to face in between Gabriel Boric and Jose Antonio Cast It started quietly, with candidates answering questions and respecting the time allotted for speaking and presenting their ideas. However, the meeting between the two politicians took on a somewhat aggressive tone, with attacks and accusations from each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
evalleytimes.com

Chile election: What the latest poll says | Interactive presentation

Polls released in recent weeks in Chile show that the situation in which they began the December 19 referendum has been reversed. Far-right Jose Antonio Cast won the first round with 27.9% of the vote and started the preferred round, in which he faced left-wing Gabriel Ford with 25.8%. The...
WORLD
Literary Hub

Breaking the Cycle: Confronting Fascism in Chile’s Presidential Election

​Encountering the cyclical pendulum between authoritarianism and resistance, any writer who reads the history of Chile faces an ethical imperative to use their voice to counter the direct violence of fascism. The Chilean writer is also moved to speak out about the aggressions of social-democratic capitalism. Such is our debt to the literary history that spans from La Lira Popular to Pedro Lemebel, from Rosario Orrego to Diamela Eltit and Roberto Bolaño, from Marta Brunet to Manuel Rojas and José Donoso, among many others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
industryglobalnews24.com

Left-wing Forces Regaining Support in Latin America

As hunger and poverty rises in Latin America due to the pandemic, analysts observe that the political left party is resurging. Honduras was the only country left in Latin America with a right-wing government. The country voted them out and elected Xiomara Castro as its first female President. Castro promised her country that she would bring them out of the abyss of dictatorship and corruption.
SOCIETY
arcamax.com

Chile former candidate Parisi backs Kast in last minute bid

Chile’s former presidential candidate Franco Parisi offered his support to conservative Jose Antonio Kast, hours ahead of Sunday’s presidential runoff, arguing left-winger Gabriel Boric had “persistently attacked” his party. In a video posted in his Twitter account, Parisi, who came in third in the first round...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy