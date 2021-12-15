ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OJ Simpson ‘completely free’ after parole ends

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO.J. Simpson is a “completely free man”. The former NFL star had been on parole since October 2017 after serving nine years in prison for a kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas, but a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Public Safety have confirmed his behaviour is no longer under...

Drakeo The Ruler Fatally Stabbed In L.A.

Drakeo The Ruler has died after being stabbed in his hometown of Los Angeles on Saturday (Dec 18). He was 28. TMZ reports the incident happened around 8:30 pm local time after a fight between a group of people broke out backstage at the Once Upon A Time music festival. Police say Drakeo was stabbed in the neck during the altercation and then later died from his injuries hours later.
‘Survivor’ Attorney Has His Nearly $500K Win Wiped Out

Survivor, on network television longer than Tom Brady has been playing professional football, still has the power to surprise. And we’re not talking about what’s been going down on some isolated island. No, in the show’s 41st season, a financial dispute that’s been haunting the hit since its inception just resulted in a reversal by a California appeals court. As a result, a television executive named Layne Leslie Britton just lost a nearly $500,000 judgment. The dispute is complicated, but Britton sued producer Conrad Riggs, who once sued former partner Mark Burnett, who during the early days of Survivor engaged in arbitration with...
OJ Simpson a ‘completely free man’; parole ends in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson is a free man. The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday. “Mr....
OJ Simpson a free man after parole ends: police

OJ Simpson, the professional football player-turned-movie-star whose double murder trial gripped and divided the United States, is a free man after finishing his parole, police said Tuesday. Simpson, who is now 74, was released from jail in Nevada in 2017, where he had served nine years for armed robbery in a case revolving around sports memorabilia. He had been due to finish parole in February. "The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an early discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson," Nevada Police spokesman Kim Yoko Smith said. "A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6, 2021. The Board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served."
