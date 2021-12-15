These Bell & Ross Timepieces Are Perfect for Travel

Building on an announcement back in October, expressing its desire to create sneakers and apparel for the metaverse, Nike has acquired startup RTFKT — a platform where artists design and create, as RTFKT puts it, "Metaverse-ready sneakers and collectibles." On the acquisition, Nike President and CEO John Donahoe said, "Our plan is to invest in the RTFKT brand, serve and grow their innovative and creative community and extend Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities." If that all sounds a bit vague, that's because it is; while Nike's new investment is unlikely to have yielded any concrete new projects, it's also a testament to how new the space is on the whole. It's hard to even speculate on what Nike would be making with RTFKT, both because there's not a lot of precedence for a partnership and because — frankly — the possibilities are practically endless when working with a global name like Nike. NFT and metaverse news aside, we've got a few updates for today. From a new race-ready Shinola tachymeter to Sierra Nevada's limited-edition malt whiskey, this is Today in Gear.

