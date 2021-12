Paraguay passes bill to regulate crypto activities. The country is focusing on crypto mining activities. Crypto regulation has been one of the most sensitive topics in the crypto market amongst different countries worldwide. The crypto market was originally designed to be decentralized and without regulation. However, some activities in the market have prompted regulators to look in this direction. In the latest move by Paraguay, the country has announced that it has passed a decree to regulate crypto amid widespread mining activities across the country.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO