Soccer

Soccer-Barclays extend WSL sponsorship in record deal for UK women’s sport

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Barclays has signed a new three-year deal to sponsor the Women’s Super League (WSL) and Championship as part of a record investment for women’s sport in Britain, England’s Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday. Banking group Barclays will invest more than 30 million...

