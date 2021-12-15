ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tyrone Twp. signs agreement for Grange demolition

By E. S. YOUNG Staff Writer
huntingdondailynews.com
 5 days ago

On Monday, Dec. 13, members of the Tyrone Township Board of Supervisors gathered for their monthly meeting to discuss important issues within the community. One such issue that was brought up has been an ongoing subject of debate since July 2021: The Sinking Valley Grange Hall. At Monday’s meeting,...

www.huntingdondailynews.com

Pottsville Republican Herald

Kline approves of agreement concerning warehouse development in Hazle Twp.

Kline Twp. supervisors approved a joint development agreement for a proposed warehouse facility in Hazle Twp. at its monthly meeting Monday. The agreement, according to Kline’s solicitor Mark Semanchik, essentially leaves project review for requirements such as land development and Uniform Construction Code in the hands of Hazle Twp.
Business Monthly

Counties sign workforce services agreement with Fort Meade

Fort Meade, the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp. (AAWDC) and the Howard County Office of Workforce Development (HCOWD) signed an agreement to provide workforce services to transitioning service members, spouses of active duty personnel and veterans attached to the post. The partnership allows the AAWDC and the HCOWD to provide...
CBS Pittsburgh

Deadline Approaches For Pennsylvania Property Tax And Rent Rebate Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s deadline for older and disabled residents to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2020 is approaching. Normally, the deadline to apply for the rebates is in June but funding allowed the deadline to be extended to Dec. 31. The rebates are available for Pennsylvanians over age 65, widows and widowers 50 and older, and people with disabilities 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. Those eligible are being encouraged to file their applications online through the commonwealth’s myPATH portal. Previously, all applicants were required to file a paper application. More information on eligibility and applications can be found on the myPATH portal at this link. Local Sen. Jim Brewster’s office is also offering help applying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Masks still required in Virginia Beach public schools after board votes against making them optional

Virginia Beach schools students and staff still are required to wear masks. Three city School Board members had sought to make wearing masks in schools optional, but they were the only votes in favor of the proposal at Monday’s night special meeting. Board members and administrators discussed the resolution for over 30 minutes before the 8-3 vote. The three votes came from board members Laura ...
VIRGINIA STATE
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Commits $8M To Educators’ Bonuses, Seeks Matching Funds

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Monday pledged $8 million to provide bonuses to the county’s educators. The $8 million, which will come from Howard County’s share of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, is meant to reward the efforts of Howard County Public Schools teachers and staff. “For our teachers and support staff, these past two years have been especially grueling, and I believe we must retain those committed educators that make our school system among the best in the nation,” Ball said in a letter to the Board of Education. Ball also asked the board to consider...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
abc17news.com

Over 1,000 St. Louis residents apply for $500 pandemic aid

ST. LOUIS (AP) — More than 1,000 St. Louis residents have already applied for a new $5 million pandemic aid program that will provide $500 apiece to everyone who qualifies. Hundreds of people applied for the aid Saturday at an event at St. Louis Community College. Hundreds of others applied for aid online. City treasurer Adam Layne, whose office is involved with the program, said he knows $500 won’t solve everyone’s problems but the city wanted to help people weather the pandemic. City officials decided to create aid program with some of the $498 million in federal aid St. Louis expects to receive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Pittsburgh

City Council, Pittsburgh Public Safety Looking Into String Of Vandalism, Robberies On Mt. Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City leaders are warning of a “Grinch” on Mt. Washington. They say recently there has been a string of vandalism and robberies to businesses. Some of those robberies have been packages taken off of porches and another was a cashbox taken from the front desk of a floral shop. These events have caused a heightened awareness for businesses and community members living in the area. Armful of Flowers, the shop that was the victim of having their cashbox stolen, says this is a generally safe area. So they were shocked when somebody walked through their doors and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
scotteblog.com

Howard County is a leader in the state with 48% of residents eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose receiving one

Posted by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on December 15th:. Howard County is a leader in the state with 48% of residents eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose receiving one. As the holidays approach and we prepare to spend time with family and friends, it’s important that we all do our part and get our booster shot.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Maryland Board of Education approves plan to lift school mask mandates, if certain metrics are met

MARYLAND, USA — The Maryland State Board of Education voted on Tuesday to allow local school districts to roll back mask mandates if certain metrics are met. Across the state, masks are still required on school grounds for all students and staff. However, according to the new plan, a school district could choose to change its requirements if 80% of the local county population is vaccinated, 80% of students and staff have received the necessary dosage, or if the transmission is considered low or moderate in the area for 14 straight days.
MARYLAND STATE

Community Policy