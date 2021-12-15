ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling climbs to more than 1-week highs after price data

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - The British pound climbed to more than one-week highs on Wednesday after data showed UK inflation data zipped to a decade high, hardening expectations of a rate hike as early as February. While markets on Wednesday were assigning more than a 60% probability of a 15...

Reuters

Sterling jumps to December highs after BoE raises rates

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped to December highs versus the euro and the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England surprised investors by hiking interest rates, while the European Central Bank announced a reduction of its monetary stimulus. Britain became the first G7 economy to hike rates since...
Pound Sterling Soars As Traders Price In More Rate Hikes Through 2022

After a big hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve yesterday, the Bank of England took the fight against inflation a step further by raising its benchmark interest rate from 0.10% to 0.25%, becoming the first major central bank to raise borrowing costs since the COVID pandemic upended the global economy last year.
BoE's Pill sees more rate hikes if inflation persists

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the central bank would need to raise interest rates further if inflation persists, a day after the BoE increased borrowing costs for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asked on CNBC television whether there would...
Pound Drifting As Employment Data Looms

The British pound had an uneventful week, and the lack of activity has continued on Monday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3250. It is a busy week on the economic calendar and this should translate into volatility for the British pound. The U.K. releases employment data on Tuesday, followed by inflation numbers on Wednesday. The markets are expecting solid unemployment claims to fall and for inflation to rise to around 4.5%. However, even if these forecasts materialize, the Bank of England is unlikely to raise interest rates at its policy meeting on Thursday.
Inflation hits 39-year high as consumer prices continue to climb

Consumer prices are continuing to climb, causing new pain for Americans' pocketbooks, as inflation tightens its grip on the economy and hobbles the post-pandemic recovery. The consumer price index, which measures the prices consumers pay for a market basket of everyday goods and services, jumped 0.8% last month after rising 0.9% in October, the Department of Labor reported Friday. Over the last 12 months, the index climbed some 6.8% before seasonal adjustment. This marks the largest 12-month increase in nearly 40 years.
Sterling edges up versus dollar after U.S. data

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The British pound inched up on Friday, but was still within striking distance of its 2021 low against the dollar, after the greenback pared some gains after U.S. inflation data. The consumer price index rose 0.8% last month after surging 0.9% in October. Economists polled by...
Pound Sterling Yawns After Data Dump

The British pound has had a rather sleepy week, and the lack of activity has continued in Friday trade, as GBP/USD is hovering at the 1.32 line. It has been a light calendar week for the UK, and today’s data dump didn’t have any effect on the drifting pound. The GDP report for September came in at 4.6% y/y, well short of the consensus of 6.6%. Manufacturing Production for September y/y slowed to 1.3%, shy of the forecast of 1.7%. Investors shrugged off the underperforming data, perhaps because they are more focused on two burning issues, Omicron and the BoE rate decision next week.
Dollar Static Ahead of Key CPI Release; Sterling Flat After GDP Data

Investing.com - The dollar was largely unchanged in early European trade Friday ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data, which could influence Federal Reserve monetary policy thinking into the new year. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
Stock Futures Trade at Records After CPI Rises to 39 Year High

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were higher in early APAC deals on Monday after major benchmark indices closed at fresh record valuations during Friday’s session after inflation data rose x for the month to the highest since 1982, but remaining in line with analyst expectations and easing fears of a quicker tapering of asset purchases ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting this week.
U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
Dow Tumbles More Than 500 Points to End a Volatile Week, S&P 500 Sheds 1%

U.S. stocks came under pressure again in Friday's volatile session amid worries about tighter monetary policy and the ongoing pandemic, leading to a losing week for the major averages. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 532.20 points, or 1.5%, to 35,365.44. The S&P 500 fell 1% for a second down...
