Deadline Days Approach For Shipping Before Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) — The travel industry, like many others, took a hit from the pandemic. AAA says the 2020 was the year of cancellations, but this year, they’re expecting a big bounce back, on par with 2019, which set records here in Colorado. A look at TSA lines at Denver International Airport on June 23, 2021. (credit: CBS) AAA says gas prices in Colorado have fallen since Thanksgiving – as of last week, the average price of a gallon was $3.36. AAA says gas prices may spike briefly during the travel period, but are expected to go back down after. AAA says there will be 250,000 more Coloradans driving this holiday season, with Dec. 23 expected to be the busiest day on the roads this year. At Denver International Airport, officials are expected to release their estimated holiday travel numbers sometime Thursday.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO