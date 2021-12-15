ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quantum sensor could help detect dementia

Cover picture for the articleA new quantum sensor developed by scientists at the University of Sussex in the UK could help clinicians identify diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s by tracking patients’ brain waves and monitoring how their speed changes over time. The sensor, which is based on a real-time, high-spatial-resolution neuroimaging technique known...

#Brain Research#Quantum Sensor#Quantum Physics#The University Of Sussex
