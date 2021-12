It is the season to be jolly, and Christmas is in the air around Olney. It is easy to fall into the Holiday spirit with events such as the Olney Chamber’s Mistletoe Market and the Keep Olney Beautiful Christmas Spectacular. However, Christmas in Olney would not be Christmas without Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s Living Nativity Sunday, Dec. 19, beginning at 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the south side of the building located at 210 S. Avenue M and Cactus Lane. You may drive by or park and view for free.

OLNEY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO