It's been a little more than a year since the Chromecast with Google TV hit store shelves, complete with a new UI and — for the first time ever — an actual remote. Although we were over the moon with it at launch, a few quirks have had us hoping for a follow-up sooner rather than later. One of the most significant issues with Google's latest Chromecast is its limited storage, but a new software update is helping to mitigate some of those problems.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO