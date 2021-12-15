ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Indonesian court sends to jail elephant poacher and traders

By Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H23Sh_0dNINMpe00
1 of 2

IDI, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court on Wednesday handed down prison sentences for five men accused of being involved in killing a Sumatran elephant and illegally trading its ivory, as local conservation authorities look to protect the endangered species.

The court in Aceh convicted the men of violating Indonesian laws protecting natural resources and their ecosystems.

Jainal, the poacher who killed the elephant and cut off its head, along with Edy Murdani, a man accused of being the first point of sale for the ivory, were both sentenced to three and a half years in prison with a fine of 50 millions rupiah ($3,487).

The other three perpetrators — Rinaldi Antonius, Soni and Jeffri Zulkarnaen — were identified as the ivory traders, and face three years in prison and a fine of 100 millions rupiah ($6,973).

The elephant was found dead on July 11 at a palm plantation in East Aceh, police said. Local police worked with the Aceh Natural Resource Conservation Center to investigate the death.

The necropsy results said that the male elephant died after being poisoned.

East Aceh Police arrested the five suspects in August, beginning with the elephant poacher, Jainal, who carries the aliases of Zainon and Dekgam.

Police arrested Jainal on Aug. 10 who admitted he had tried to kill elephants five times since 2017 by poisoning them, but had succeeded only twice, including the recent death. On July 19, he and a partner poisoned mangos near a herd of wild elephants and executed a weakened elephant two hours later with an axe, he told police. The partner is still on the run.

The poacher said he sold the ivory to trader Edy Murdani in East Aceh, who sold it to four buyers in Aceh and West Java provinces. The last buyer, Rinaldi Antonius, a craftsman in West Java, made the ivory into a dagger and cigarette pipe.

In the last seven years, 46 dead elephants have been found in Aceh, Indonesia’s westernmost province. Many were attributed to illegal hunting and conflicts with humans.

Indonesian forestry and environment ministry’s data showed the Sumatran elephant population has shrunk from 1,300 in 2014 to 693, down nearly 50% in the past seven years.

Agus Arianto, chief of Aceh Natural Resource Conservation Center, said that the trial showed the commitment of law enforcement officers to end elephant poaching.

“We have to do prevention so the same thing would not happen in the future,” Arianto said.

Sumatran elephants are a subspecies of the Asian elephant, one of two species of the large mammal in the world.

Comments / 2

Related
Action News Jax

Madagascar court jails 2 Frenchmen for plotting failed coup

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — (AP) — A court in Madagascar has convicted two French citizens of having plotted a failed coup against President Andry Rajoelina and sentenced them to 10 years and 20 years of forced labor. At the end of a 10-day trial in Antananarivo, the capital, Paul...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Egypt court orders release of jailed researcher – rights group

CAIRO (Reuters) – An Egyptian court ordered the release of jailed researcher Patrick Zaki on Tuesday, the human rights group Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) reported, and Italy’s foreign minister said Zaki “is no longer in prison”. Zaki, a graduate student at the University of Bologna, was arrested in...
WORLD
SFGate

Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Four Years of Jail by Myanmar Court

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s civilian leader has been sentenced to four years in jail for inciting dissent against the military and for breaching anti-COVID rules. Suu Kyi, who headed the civilian government during the country’s brief democratic interlude, was deposed on Feb. 1, 2021, by a coup that was organized by the military with which she was ostensibly sharing power.
POLITICS
BBC

Jacob Zuma: South African court orders ex-president back to jail

A South African court has ruled that the country's former President Jacob Zuma should be returned to prison, saying his medical parole was "unlawful". The time he has spent out of prison should not be counted in his 15-month sentence, the Pretoria court ruled. Zuma was released on 5 September...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Elephants#Indonesian#Idi#Ap
International Business Times

8-Year-Old Allegedly Gangraped, Killed By 4 Men Inside Factory, Body Dumped In Drain

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed by four men inside a factory in India. The police in the southern state of Karnataka launched an investigation and arrested the accused Wednesday. Details about the crime came to light after the four accused people – identified as Jayban (21), Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20) and Manish Tirki (33) – were taken into custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Essence

Modern-Day Slavery Operation Uncovered In Georgia, Feds Say

Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wgxa.tv

DOJ: Jailed Georgia man compelled witness to lie to authorities

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. -- A wanted Georgia man who pressured a witness into signing off on false statements to authorities for him has been sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice says 36-year-old Aubrey Crittenden, aka "Frog", was sentenced Tuesday to 56 months in federal lockup followed by three years of supervised release.
GEORGIA STATE
cleveland19.com

Ohio missionary group describes how kidnapped members escaped gang in Haiti

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christian Aid Ministries, an Ohio-based group, delivered a statement on Monday morning just days after the final release of the kidnapped members who were taken while in Haiti. Haiti police said last week that the remaining members from the Holmes County-based missionary group were released after...
OHIO STATE
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs17

Extortionists target families of crash victims in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan families awaiting word on the fate of relatives involved in a deadly migrant smuggling accident in southern Mexico are now also living with the terror of extortionists telling them their loved ones have been kidnapped. In the vacuum of official information following Thursday’s deadly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

688K+
Followers
364K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy