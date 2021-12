Festive Owl just released a lineup image for Buku Music + Art Project, set to take place on March 25 and 26. In the beautiful, historic town of New Orleans, a variety of artists will be coming to the party. The image created quite a stir on Facebook with its interesting take on artwork. Nevertheless, we’re getting new and emerging artists plus veterans to the scene for an exciting weekend in the new year.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO