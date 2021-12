Neighbors say new Alabama rules governing the spreading of poultry sludge on farmland aren’t doing enough to reduce the smell of decaying chicken or the animals it attracts. The Decatur Daily finds that the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has received 51 complaints about one site alone in Morgan County in the last year, almost all saying putrid odor makes it impossible for neighbors to use and enjoy their own property.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO