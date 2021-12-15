ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

European stocks mixed; U.K. inflation rises to 5.1% in November

By Mamta Mayani
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon -0.19%. Britain's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 5.1% Y/Y in November, up from 4.2% in October and forecast of 4.7%. On a monthly basis, U.K. inflation rose 0.7% M/M in November from October,...

Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
EU car registrations fall 20.5% Y/Y in November

New passenger car registrations in the EU fell for the fifth straight month in November 2020, dropping -20.5% year-on-year to 713,346 units according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). The industry body noted that this is the lowest volume on record for November since 1993, as the semiconductor...
Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Stocks ended the week on a down note after the simultaneous expiration of single-stock options, single-stock futures, and stock-index options, and stock-futures added to the volatility. Concerns on higher interest rates and the impact of a surge in omicron covid variant cases weighed on investors. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note dropped to its lowest yield in two weeks at 1.401%. For the week, the Dow booked a 1.7% decline, the S&P 500 lost 1.9% and the Nasdaq Composite finished with a weekly drop of 3%. Over the past four weeks, small-cap and value stocks have both entered correction territory.
U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
Inflation is bad enough. One country is making it even worse

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Unnerved by surging prices, the Bank of England...
European stocks close lower as omicron, inflation worries weigh on sentiment

LONDON — European markets pulled back on Friday as concerns persisted about the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant and the inflation outlook. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down by 0.5%, with autos slipping 2.5% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses slid into the red. European...
World's central banks are taking different approaches to inflation

Central banks across the globe are taking divergent approaches to confronting inflation at the same time as trying to broaden out their pandemic recoveries. We've already seen the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, which accelerated the tapering of its bond-buying program and projected three interest rate increases next year, but the normalization process for others are happening across a different time frame.
