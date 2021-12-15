ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, GA

Oconee Co revamps solid waste ordinance

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
oconee co recycling center

Propane tanks and electronics will no longer be accepted at the Oconee County Recycling and Waste Center: Oconee County Commissioners, meeting in Watkinsville, have signed off on amendments to the County’s solid waste ordinance.

From the Oconee Co government website…

Oconee County Government has adopted an amended Solid Waste Ordinance, which will take effect January 1, 2022.

Propane tanks and electronics will no longer be accepted at the Oconee County Recycling and Waste Centers (CHaRM), effective January 1, 2022. These items are both accepted by the Center for Hard to Recycle Items, located at 1005 College Avenue, Athens. For more information on the CHaRM facility, including hours and pricing, visit www.accgov.com/charm.

As a reminder, Oconee County Recycling and Waste Centers are for use exclusively by Oconee County residents. The Solid Waste Ordinance has been updated to explicitly state that commercial vehicles may not utilize any county collection centers or facilities.

These changes will ensure that Oconee County Recycling and Waste Centers can continue to serve Oconee County residents and operate in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

For more information on Oconee County Recycling and Waste Centers, visit www.oconeecounty.com/sanitation.

Athens, GA
