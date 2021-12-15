ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The key role of the Midland National Guards in World War II

By Virginia Florey
manisteenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Midland National Guards were first organized shortly after World War I ended in 1918, and they played a pivotal role in World War II from 1941 to 1945. Federalized when war appeared imminent in 1940, the Midland National Guards became the 177th Field Artillery Battery and became part of the...

www.manisteenews.com

