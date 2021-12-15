The key role of the Midland National Guards in World War II

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole was honored in a public tribute at his beloved World War II Memorial on the National Mall Friday, shortly before his body was to head to his home state of Kansas. Actor Tom Hanks spoke at the service, saying it was Dole who "who willed this memorial into place." "Bob Dole came to this plaza often, to remember, to talk with veterans like himself and to their posterity," Hanks said. "The memory and conscience of the man himself will always be here, right here, for as long as there is an America. And that is a good thing. Because here we will always remember Bob Dole." The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, said Dole "fought and lived" for the idea that a kid from a small town in Kansas can make it through the depression, through war to become a Senator and run three times for president.

MILITARY ・ 10 DAYS AGO