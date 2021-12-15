Yarmouth Board of Health Reinforces Mask Advisory

County Council members will convene as the Board of Health, likely in early January, to determine whether Montgomery County’s indoor mask mandate needs to be tweaked. Currently, the county will automatically lift its indoor mask mandate at 12:01 a.m. the day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker says 85% of its total population is fully vaccinated. As of Wednesday, that tracker showed 81.9% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO