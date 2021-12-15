Yarmouth Board of Health Reinforces Mask Advisory

Great Barrington — The Great Barrington Board of Health (BOH) has amended its Public Health Advisory to urge residents, visitors, employers, and employees to wear a mask and maintain proper social distance in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccine status. The BOH also advises wearing masks while outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained. This advisory shall take effect immediately.
WHEREAS, the Delta variants are still accounting for approximately 99% of positive cases in Massachusetts (source https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#variant-proportions) and cases of Omicron variant have started to appear in Massachusetts; and. WHEREAS, Delta variants are almost twice as contagious as previous variants, Omicron variants could be found to be even more contagious;...
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Westfield Board of Health voted unanimously Wednesday night to re-implement a city-wide indoor mask mandate. There is currently no information about when the mandate starts, or how long it will remain in effect. We have reached out to the Westfield Board of Health for...
SALEM, Mass. — You’ll have to wear a mask while inside municipal buildings, but the Salem Board of Health put off its vote that would require mask-wearing in all public indoor spaces. The board also held off on voting on a mandate that would require proof of vaccination...
County Council members will convene as the Board of Health, likely in early January, to determine whether Montgomery County’s indoor mask mandate needs to be tweaked. Currently, the county will automatically lift its indoor mask mandate at 12:01 a.m. the day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker says 85% of its total population is fully vaccinated. As of Wednesday, that tracker showed 81.9% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated.
More than 50 people protesting mask mandates and a possible coronavirus vaccination requirement for Wood County Health Department employees crowded into the building for Thursday’s board meeting. “You guys work for us,” said Isaac Schonlau of Weston. “You’re messing with our kids.”. He urged the board...
Growing Covid-19 case counts in Bedford and throughout New England have not defused disagreement between Ann Kiessling and fellow members of the Bedford Board of Health on the best ways to address the ongoing pandemic. But there were hints that a few weeks from now, the picture could change. The...
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - City officials are asking the Pueblo County Board of Health to implement an indoor mask order through early next year. “Pueblo County has the highest infection rate and the highest death rate per 100,000 for any county in Colorado,” read a letter from Mayor Nick Gradisar’s office to board members. “We recently learned that there is a new variant of the Covid19 virus and its effect on the pandemic is not yet known.”
Jefferson County director will be Public Health Advisory board's rural health advisor. Jefferson County Public Health director Dr. Michael Baker has been appointed to the Oregon Health Authority's Public Health Advisory Board as their rural health advisor. The board is a group of public health professionals from across the state...
Saturday’s positivity rate was slightly lower than Friday’s — dropping from 7.98% to 7.53%. About 27,000 more COVID tests were performed throughout the state in the latest numbers versus the previous day.
(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
The governing entity of the Meigs County Health Department (MCHD) is the Board of Health (BOH). The BOH meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the conference room of the MCHD. The Meigs County BOH consists of five members, who are appointed by the District Advisory Council to serve five-year terms. Current BOH members include: Roger Gaul; Eric Rock; Wilma Mansfield, MD; Pam Patterson; Edna Weber. Gaul is the current President and Weber the current Vice President.
With just one week before Christmas, the state’s fight against COVID-19 has taken a massive blow. Friday saw a record-setting day as more than 21,000 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus. That's the most single-day cases recorded in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. COVID cases...
CHATHAM – Chatham officials are getting ready for potential holiday COVID surges as the town is met with higher and higher new case numbers, a trend seen region-wide. During the most recent meeting of the Chatham Select Board, Dr. Robert Duncanson told board members that the town has seen a total of 474 confirmed… .
Masking up has become mandatory across the state again, but some county leaders aren't on board. Dutchess, Orange, Rockland and Putnam county executives say they will not enforce the mandate because their health departments lack the manpower or are focusing efforts on vaccinations. "We posted a message saying educate, vaccinate...
