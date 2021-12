When I was a young aid worker, I had a recurring nightmare. In the dream, a woman with a baby on her back is pounding on my door seeking refuge, but there are thousands of others behind her. I want to let her in to protect her, but I can’t give everyone behind her refuge too. My desire to help is palpable, but so, too, is my inaction — it haunts me. And it’s haunted me during the pandemic, when even now, thousands of people, as many as 10,000 around the world, are still dying from COVID-19 every day.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO