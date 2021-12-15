ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Clean Water Coalition Fights for Septic System Change

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Clean Water Coalition is emphasizing the need...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
cuestonian.com

The necessity and importance of clean drinking water

Drinking clean water is the most important thing you can do for your body. Water does more than quench your thirst. Drinking the recommended amount of water daily helps your body optimally function. It provides several vital functions such as protecting organs and body tissue. Water lubricates the eyes, nose,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
ArchDaily

How to Save Water with a Smart Water-Management System

Water scarcity will directly affect nearly 20% of the human population by 2025, according to several UN reports, and indirectly influence the rest of the planet’s inhabitants as well as economies and the whole ecosystems. Designing effective water management systems is an important process that encompasses the planning, developing, and managing of water resources, in terms of both water quantity and quality, across all water uses. It includes the institutions, infrastructure, incentives, and information systems that support and guide water management.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Barnstable, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Barnstable, MA
Government
Barnstable, MA
Society
Shoshone News Press

Clean water at Canyon

CATALDO — Canyon Elementary School appears to have found the light at the end of the tunnel for its school’s water system worries. The rural elementary school has been operating under Panhandle Health’s boil order since Oct. 20, after its quarterly water sample led to the discovery of E. coli bacteria in the school’s reservoir tank.
CATALDO, ID
WINKNEWS.com

How aquifer storage works and what it means for clean water

On Friday, WINK News got a sneak peek at a possible solution to our water problems. It is known as ASR or aquifer storage and recovery wells. It all starts where the Kissimmee river flows into Lake Okeechobee, but there’s a project underway that would clean and store the water before it flows into the lake. However, some have concerns about the project.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Septic Systems
Farm and Dairy

Conservation catchphrase: Keeping clean water clean

A phrase we hear often in the soil and water world is “keep the clean water clean.” I remember hearing this not long after starting in the conservation field of work. It was straightforward and seemed simple, but it can often be overlooked. Many of the site visits I’ve been on lead to this phrase coming up one way or another.
ENVIRONMENT
nylcv.org

NYLCV Testifies in Support of Clean Water Infrastructure

Last week, Senator Michelle Hinchey of New York District 46 held a forum to address key issues facing New York’s water infrastructure. The forum covered key matters facing New York water systems, including aging infrastructure, lead pipelines, and PFAS contaminants. Further, replacing septic systems and lead service lines, conducting private well testing and treatment, and providing local governments with the necessary funds to maintain clean water systems are all necessary priorities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityofgadsden.com

City of Gadsden statement on Clean Water Act lawsuit against GWWSB

Gadsden, AL – On Nov. 18, 2021, a Notice of Violation and Intent to File Suit under the Clean Water Act was announced. Today, during the pre-litigation meeting, an attorney with the Super Law Group, a New York City law firm which represents Advance Etowah, made clear that their lawsuit will not include the City of Gadsden.
GADSDEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
kgns.tv

Clean air coalition to hold townhall meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local coalition is encouraging the public to take part in a town hall meeting that will discuss the potential toxicity in our city. KGNS recently told you about the release of a chemical into the Laredo air by a sterilization plant. The chemical is called...
LAREDO, TX
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear River to have access to part $10 billion for clean water

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — After decades of drinking water polluted with GenX and other forever chemicals, local and state leaders say a new grant could mean cleaner water much sooner that anticipated. The new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates $10 billion to clean water across the U.S. It’s the single...
WILMINGTON, NC
phelpscountyfocus.com

MU researchers say it’s time to clean up the Clean Water Act

In 1969, the Cuyahoga River near Cleveland was so polluted that it caught fire, helping to launch the modern environmental movement and prompting Congress to pass the Clean Water Act three years later. It was one of the first laws to safeguard waterways and set national water quality standards. While...
ENVIRONMENT
howardcountymd.gov

Substantial Survey of Septic System Owners in Howard County to Be Conducted by Department of Public Works

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Beginning this month and running through February 1, 2022, Howard County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will be conducting a survey of septic system owners within the County’s Water and Sewer Planned Service Area. This voluntary survey will evaluate septic owners’ interest in connecting to public sewer and the information collected will only be used to help the County plan future projects. Septic system owners will not be required to take any action as a result of this survey.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
coastalpoint.com

Clean water projects grants get $1.2M in funding

Delaware residents, along with government agencies, New Castle, Kent and Sussex conservation districts, and non-profit organizations throughout the state, can help support Delaware’s continuing quest for clean water by taking advantage of an annual grant opportunity administered by DNREC and funded through the federal Clean Water Act. More than $1.233 million in Clean Water Act Section 319 Nonpoint Source grant funding for Delaware was recently announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
NEW CASTLE, DE
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable To Host Information Session On Sewer Expansion

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is planning to hold a virtual information session to discuss a proposed sewer expansion in Mother’s Park on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:00 pm. The expansion falls under the town’s 30-year Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan to protect the towns coastal waters, ponds, and drinking… .
BARNSTABLE, MA
WSAW

Wisconsin to receive $850M in federal funding to improve and support clean drinking water

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - New federal funding for Wisconsin will help address three water safety concerns including PFAS, lead, and nitrates. “Clean drinking water is critically important for keeping our kids, our families, and our communities healthy and safe. Folks should be able to trust the water coming out of their tap, and that’s why making sure every Wisconsinite has access to safe, clean drinking water has been a top priority for my administration,” said Gov. Evers. “Whether it’s addressing contaminants like nitrates or ‘forever chemicals’ like PFAS or replacing lead pipes, the bipartisan infrastructure bill will allow us to continue the important work we’ve done to address water quality across our state.”
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy