VOTES Act Seeks to Overhaul State Electoral System

Rachel Maddow reports on a new rule in Georgia that puts the state legislature in charge of appointing local election officials. The Republican majority in the legislature has ensured Republican control of the local election commissions and the predominantly Black Fulton County is the subject of special scrutiny for "underperforming." Dec. 11, 2021.
The Elderly People Association (i.e. Senior citizens league) one of the biggest as well as leading independent elderly people civil rights associations, presently boasts more than a billion signs on a petition calling for such an immediate fourteen hundred dollars stimulus cheque to deal with extraordinary rising prices. The purpose...
Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
When President Biden took office 11 months ago, one of his first official acts on Jan. 20 was to send an immigration bill – the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 that included an 8-year path to citizenship for the country’s estimated 11 million undocumented residents – to Congress.
The White House is considering doubling the size of February payments to an estimated 35 million families with children to compensate for payments that likely won’t be made in January as the result of congressional inaction on President Biden’s economic agenda. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed frustration Friday after the Senate parliamentarian ruled for a third time against Democrats’ push to include immigration reform in President Biden’s Build Back Better Act. “The decision by the parliamentarian is deeply disappointing and relegates millions to an uncertain and frightening...
AOC said Democrats will not get re-elected if they don't act on student debt and pass Biden's agenda. The Senate likely won't vote on Build Back Better until 2022, causing the child tax credit to lapse. Plus, 43 million federal student-loan borrowers will have to resume payments on Feb. 1.
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed six bills into law Friday, including a gambling measure. Description: Modifies the definition of supervisor in fire fighter units and clarifies company officer responsibilities. Action: Signed. Effective: June 1, 2022. Bill Number: HB 307. Description: Creates the Second 2021 General Revisory...
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a staunch conservative, has died at age 52. Ericksen’s death Friday came weeks after he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus while in El Salvador, though his cause of death wasn’t immediately released. The state Senate Republican Caucus confirmed his passing Saturday but did not say where he died.
President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is going to spread more rapidly in the U.S., Reuters reports. Biden also said it is past time for people to get booster shots and urged them to do so as quickly as possible. “We are looking at...
Washington, D.C. — Over 500 Black State Legislators from across the United States left the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL) Annual Legislative Conference last weekend recommitted to addressing voting rights, health care, education, and other important issues that are impacting African American communities. Presently, more than 20...
Martin Luther King III on Wednesday (Dec. 15) invited supporters to join him on Jan. 17 in urging Congress and the White House to end the filibuster rule that’s blocking the passage of voting rights legislation. That date has great significance. Jan. 17 is the federal holiday that recognizes...
(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, which covers 80 million American workers, prompting opponents to rush to the Supreme Court to ask it to intervene. The ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November...
After delivering a floor speech in the Senate, Senator Maggie Hassan talks with Rachel Maddow about the looming partisan threat to U.S. democracy and her change of heart about the Senate filibuster rule that Republicans are hiding behind to allow state Republicans to compromise the integrity of the election process.
A Democratic congressman is seriously concerned that migrant agricultural laborers are being made to work against their will after a massive investigation uncovered what the feds described as a “modern-day slavery” operation in Georgia. Rep. David Scott, the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, told VICE News he...
Hong Kong’s first “patriots-only” legislative elections have seen sluggish early turnout across the city, as thousands of police officers were deployed to monitor the polling stations. Sunday’s polls, which saw 153 candidates compete for 90 seats, are the first to be held after Beijing overhauled the city’s...
