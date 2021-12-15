Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Celebrates Successful 2021 Season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back a $2 trillion social safety net bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s signature legislation. Manchin told “Fox News Sunday” that he always has made clear he had reservations about the legislation and...
The Labor Department announced on Saturday that it was pushing back the date for businesses' compliance with its vaccine-or-test mandate following a federal appeals court ruling on Friday. In a statement released by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the administration said it was "gratified" by the U.S. Court...
New York reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second consecutive day the Empire State set a record for daily infections. New York reported 21,908 coronavirus cases, which is the highest number the state has recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data collected by The Washington Post.
"Saturday Night Live" outlasted the omicron variant just long enough for one final show of 2021, a year that started with hope and ended with a new pandemic wave impacting weekend laughs again. "SNL" aired with a limited cast and crew, no live audience, and absent the sounds of scheduled...
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said Sunday at least 63 people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in more than half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to at least 112.
(CNN) — The US Senate overnight confirmed more than three dozen of President Joe Biden's nominees to ambassador posts, ending a months-long Republican-led blockade on quick consideration of the diplomatic nominations. Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and White House chief of staff for President Barack Obama, was...
President Biden plans to speak about the Omicron variant on Tuesday, a White House official confirmed to CBS News. Mr. Biden's speech comes as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. "Building off his Winter Plan, the President will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities...
The NFL is loosening testing requirements for fully vaccinated players who are not showing COVID-19 symptoms, nixing the weekly testing mandate for those players. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams in a memo on Saturday that only unvaccinated players and inoculated players experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms will be subject to testing requirements. Previous league protocols required that vaccinated players had to be tested weekly.
Comments / 0