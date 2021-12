Detroit — Amid an ongoing surge in COVID-19, the city's top health official is extending an emergency order that will allow the public remote access to government meetings. Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo on Thursday issued the order to ensure the public is able to view meetings virtually, once government bodies subject to the Open Meetings Act resume in person after Dec. 31, 2021, "to protect the public health from further transmission of COVID-19 within the city."

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO