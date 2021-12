CHICAGO (CBS) — A two-year-old boy died in a house fire on Tuesday morning on the Far South Side. The fire broke out in a home near 122nd and Lafayette around 11:30 a.m.. While some people escaped a child was trapped on the second floor and died. A two-year-old boy was taken to Roseland Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Fire Department District Chief Michael Spencer. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports the child’s mother just bought this house and they recently moved in. The second floor window of the home is boarded up now. We’re told this is where the...

