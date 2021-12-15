ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny and mild weather continues

By James Hopkins
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will continue to control our weather this week, bringing lots of sunshine. We’ll see sunshine today and temperatures similar to what we saw yesterday with highs in the 60s....

Cold to start the week as more rain moves back in Tuesday

Much colder start to the week with more rain on the way. Mostly sunny and chilly today. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. A low will develop in the Gulf and bring the chance for rain back to the Carolinas Tuesday. Showers will move in early Tuesday morning and will increase in coverage throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
Sunny and warmer today with quiet weather expected

Good Monday morning! Today is the last day of fall and it will end on a warmer note. Our normal high for today is 37 with a normal low of 23. This morning, however, we are seeing lows in the mid-20s. By this afternoon temperatures will get up into the lower to mid-40s with sunshine.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Very Warm Then Stormy Followed By A Cool Blast, All In Time For Christmas

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Strong storms coming to South Florida on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Before then, Monday remains very muggy and warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. The sea breeze will form and push inland this afternoon with only a few showers that might pop up over the western cities. Then get ready for more rain with scattered showers and storms rolling in from the Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday morning. The Lower Keys will get the rain first followed by Miami-Dade and Broward by early afternoon and through the evening hours. Weather forecast model shows storms moving...
MIAMI, FL
Weather week mostly dry and mild

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The hope of a White Christmas in Fort Wayne is becoming dim. Not only are temperatures too warm, but there isn’t much chance for any precipitation. More sun is likely tomorrow and Wednesday. Temperatures will be slightly above normal. A bigger warming trend begins later in the week pushing temperatures to near 50. No Arctic outbreaks expected even into next week. This is great news for travelers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Chicago Weather: Sunny Skies For This Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be mostly clear skies will continue. A brief cool-down on Wednesday before much warmer temps for Christmas Eve. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, Monday ties the “Latest First Measurable Snow” for Chicago. Meaning, this winter season will have the least measurable snowfall on record, assuming we get measurable snow.
CHICAGO, IL
Sunny skies continue tomorrow

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a sunny day today, and clear skies will continue overnight with lows tomorrow in the low to mid 20s. Tomorrow’s weather won’t be too different than what we saw today. Expect lots of sunshine with highs in the low 40s. It may be a little breezy at times tomorrow with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.
PEORIA, IL
Mild December Weather Pattern To Continue Through Christmas Weekend

The first two days of this week leading up to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be cold, what you would expect during the Holiday Season, with high temperatures in the mid 30's for Monday. WOWT 6 News Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord says a warm up begins Tuesday even...
OMAHA, NE
Minnesota Weather: Temps Fall Monday, With More Snow Expected Up North Tuesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities already reached a high of 24 degrees early Monday morning, and a dry, cold frontal passage will drop temperatures throughout the day, according to WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor. A cool front being driven by the jet stream is bringing colder air into northwestern Minnesota. Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s by Monday morning, making it the warmest this week at the bus stop. But up north, that colder air will start to sneak in, which will drift south through the day. So by noon, we’ll...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mild December weather on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more mild December weather is expected over the next few days with dry weather likely to continue through Christmas. Tuesday morning will start out cold with temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to...
WICHITA, KS
Maryland Weather: A Sunny & Chilly Start To The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore area woke up Monday to the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter. The low at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was a harsh 27° with the suburbs north and west starting their day in the upper teens and low 20s. Thanks to high pressure in control of the forecast, plenty of sunshine is in store, with some clouds arriving Tuesday afternoon. Despite the beautiful blue skies, temperatures will struggle to surpass the low 40s. That means we won’t make it to the normal high for the day, which is 46°. Another very cold night is in store, with temperatures...
MARYLAND STATE
Denver Weather: Very Mild Finish To Fall, Even Warmer Start To Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – The final day of fall on Monday will be unusually mild again for mid-December. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees for most neighborhoods in the Denver metro area and Tuesday should be even warmer. After an official high temperature of 61 degrees in Denver on Sunday, the average temperature this month is now up to 40.2 degrees which is a whopping 8.7 degrees above normal for the final month of the year. (source: CBS) If the month were to have ended on Sunday, it would be the fifth warmest December on record in Denver since 1872. (source: CBS) The ranking will...
DENVER, CO
Winter SoCal weather: Sunny, warm, snow

Do you head to the beach and catch some rays, or seek out a white winter wonderland? There are not many places in the country where it’s possible to get a suntan, while staring at snow capped mountains in the middle of December. But this week the temperature will sneak up to 70 degrees in Claremont, all while Mt. Baldy remains covered in white. This also made hiking a priority as a couple, above, climbed up Potato Mountain to see an outstanding view of the valley below. The warm weather will be short lived however, as another storm system is due Thursday to late Saturday, dropping high temperatures to the low-50s. Rain is also in the forecast, with over an inch of rain falling on and off through the weekend. Temperatures will also be cold enough to drop more snow at higher elevations in the San Gabriel mountains. COURIER photo/Peter Weinberger.
CLAREMONT, CA

