ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Tornadoes Killed Seven Kids Who All Lived on the Same Street

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two families on the same street in Bowling Green, Kentucky, put their children to bed last Friday as normal—but, by the morning, seven of the kids were dead. According to the Associated Press, the two families lived on Moss Creek...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Haiti Missionaries Made Daring Night Escape From Captors

A dozen captive missionaries walked to freedom last week, zigzagging across treacherous terrain by moonlight after sneaking past their captors. The group, with an infant and a 3-year-old child in tow, reached safety on Wednesday by following “the sure guidance of the stars,” an official with Christian Aid Ministries said on Monday. It had been previously reported on Thursday that the missionaries, 12 of a flock of 17 kidnapped two months ago, had been freed by the 400 Mawozo gang. The other five had been released over the past month. The 400 Mawozo gang initially demanded millions of dollars in ransom; it remains unclear if any money exchanged hands. “They found a way to open the door that was closed and blocked, filed silently to the path that they had chosen to follow and quickly left the place that they were held, despite the fact that numerous guards were close by,” a spokesperson for the church agency said on Monday. After walking 10 miles “through woods and thickets,” the group were able to find someone to make a phone call on their behalf. Hours later, they were aboard a Coast Guard flight to Florida.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Seven People, Including Three Kids, Mysteriously Found Dead at Home

Seven people, including three children, were found dead at a home in Minnesota this weekend—but police say there’s no evidence of forced entry or violence at the scene. According to CNN, family members were carrying out a welfare check at the home in South Moorhead on Saturday night when they discovered the bodies and called for help. The Moorhead Police Department said in a Monday statement that a preliminary autopsy had “ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death,” but that blood samples were undergoing “further investigatory examination.” The deceased were identified as Belin Hernandez, 37; Marleny Pinto, 34; Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 32; Mariela Guzman Pinto, 19; Breylin Hernandez, 16; Mike Hernandez, 7; and Marbely Hernandez, 5.
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Accidents
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Bowling Green, KY
Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Patient Lit Fire at Osaka Mental Health Clinic That Killed 24

61-year-old Morio Tanimoto has been identified as the arsonist behind the Osaka mental clinic fire that killed 24 people on Friday. Tanimoto was himself a patient at the mental clinic, situated in a multiple tenant building in Osaka. Until 2010, Tanimoto was employed at an Osaka factory as a construction sheet metal worker. He was described as “hardworking” and as someone who “did not do any bad things.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Mom Who Made Chilling Web Searches Gets Life for Killing 11-Year-Old Daughter

A Florida mother who strangled her 11-year-old daughter and then searched “alligator ponds” and “huge cliffs” before taking the child’s body on a road trip was sentenced to life in prison. Erica T. Newsome, 41, was arrested in 2017 after the truck she was driving from Jacksonville to Buffalo, New York, crashed in West Virginia. The Florida Times-Union reports that witnesses saw Newsome drag a body out of the truck and throw it down a hill—and that’s where Kaye-lea’s body was found. Newsome pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Stolen 58-Foot Ohio Bridge Finally Found Safe and Sound

An Ohio man, 63-year-old David Bramley, is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing a bridge in Akron. The stolen bridge had previously been installed at Akron’s Middlebury Run Park, but was removed and stored nearby in a field due to wetland restoration work. The bridge was found on Friday afternoon, over a month after it went missing, as police officers conducted a search through the county. Police say Bramley had paid a trucking company for a crane that helped transport the bridge from the field to his property. Officials are now working to return the bridge to Akron.
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sixth Child Dies From Freak Bouncy Castle Accident

An 11-year-old boy is the sixth child to die after the bouncy castle they were playing in was swooped up 33 feet in the air, sending them violently to the ground during a school party in at Hillcrest Primary school in Tasmania last week. Five children were pronounced dead on the scene. Two children who survived the freak accident are still in critical condition. A third survivor has been released from the hospital and is recovering from injuries at home. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances and possible prevention opportunities that may have been missed.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Amish#Accident#The Associated Press#Ap
TheDailyBeast

Michigan Middle School Employee Arrested for Allegedly Leaving Written Threats Around Campus

A middle school employee in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, has been arrested after she was accused of placing intimidating notes around teacher work spaces, apparently in a bid to cancel school. “One of the notes appeared to be an attempt at making a false threat in the hope of closing school,” the school superintendent was quoted as saying by the Detroit Free Press. The staffer was first suspended and then detained after being identified on security cameras as the apparent culprit behind the menacing, hand-scrawled messages. The arrest comes amid a flurry of school cancellations connected to a wave of threats in the aftermath of a mass shooting at Oxford High School last month. As reported by the Detroit Free Press, the superintendent is “extremely” disappointed by the Jefferson Middle School employee, but added, “Based on the facts, information and timeline, the team was confident everyone was safe, and there was no need for initiating any lockdown or other safety protocols.”
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

New York Man Dies After Police Stun Gun Sets Him Ablaze

The New York attorney general has launched an investigation after a 29-year-old man died following a bizarre encounter with police in which he literally caught fire from a stun gun. Jason Jones died earlier this week after spending several weeks in a burn unit following the Oct. 30 incident, The New York Times reports. Officials say Jones suffered burns after Catskill police officers deployed a stun gun on him just after he had doused himself with hand sanitizer. Joseph Stanzione, the Greene County district attorney, opened an initial inquiry into the incident, but the investigation has since been taken over by Attorney General Letitia James.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy