Popular East Coast-inspired sandwiches and more shop Uncle Paulie’s is switching things up. Owner Paul James tells Eater that the company is relocating from its original space on Beverly Boulevard, taking over the now-closed Belcampo on West Third Street. The move comes four months after a large kitchen fire at the Beverly location, and allows James, co-founder Jon Buscemi, and the team to expand their menus, hours, and overall footprint — plus there’s parking. Because the former Belcampo was already fully kitted out, James says the Beverly Grove-area opening should happen fast (think January or February), with the group also working to get its first Valley location open in Studio City on roughly the same timetable. Until then, find Uncle Paulie’s in Downtown.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO