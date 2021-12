William Fritz, president of the College of Staten, will soon retire. In my role as president of AHRC New York City and the Staten Island parent of a son on the autism spectrum, I write to congratulate him and offer my best wishes for an enjoyable and well-earned retirement. It is important to recognize the indelible imprint he will leave on the college and the entire CUNY system. It is also important to acknowledge the contributions and support he has given the disability community. During his tenure at CSI, President Fritz never forgot that CSI was built on the same grounds that once housed the Willowbrook State School, a “school” created to care for those with developmental disabilities that was in truth nothing more than a cruel prison that was eventually closed by the courts. Willowbrook and its history served as the inspiration behind two important projects at CSI, projects that President Fritz was instrumental in both developing and maintaining by providing necessary resources.

