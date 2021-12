This week, James and Jennifer Crumbley made their first in-person appearance in court. They are the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of killing four students at Oxford High School in Michigan, and they have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Now, charging the parents of a child who commits a school shooting is a rare move, but it is one that prosecutor Karen McDonald, who is the elected official in charge of the criminal case, one she says is warranted. Karen McDonald joins us now to talk more about it. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO