Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama has talked about what players can expect from their next horror project Slitterhead, including gameplay and mechanics. In a recent interview with IGN Japan, Toyama said that they “can’t go into a lot of details yet, but I can tell you that this will be an action-oriented adventure game from a third-person perspective. However, the game will include many new mechanics that have not been seen so far in other games, so I think it will result in a unique experience.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO