Science

What's Happening — Dec. 15, 2021

By Victoria Ritter
bigrapidsnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net. The 13th Annual Second Hand Picasso Art, Collectable, & Antique Sale is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Creative 360. This event is a one-of-a-kind chance to get your hands...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

The Gainesville Sun

What's Happening: Your 10-day entertainment forecast for Dec. 10-19, 2021

DEC. 10-19 “GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES”: The newest production from Acrosstown Repertory Theater is not your typical love story. In “Gruesome Playground Injuries,” written by Rajiv Joseph, Doug and Kayleen meet at the nurse’s office in their elementary school; she’s got a painful stomach ache, and he’s banged up from a running dive off of the school’s roof. Over the next 30 years, these scar-crossed lovers meet again and again, brought together by injury, heartbreak and their own self-destructive tendencies. “Gruesome Playground Injuries” runs until Dec. 19. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays plus 2 p.m. Sundays at the Acrosstown Repertory Theater, 619 S. Main St., in the historic Baird Center across from Heartwood Soundstage and next door to Akira Wood. Tickets are $20 for the general public with a $5 discount for seniors (55-plus), students, teachers, first responders, veterans and active military, and may be purchased online at bit.ly/playgroundinj21. A limited number of tickets may also be available at the door 30 minutes before showtime.
MOVIES
NJ.com

What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Dec. 10-16)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings — some in-person, others online — you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “And in 1948 I came to Canada — the Holocaust in Six Dates,” Montreal Holocaust Museum exhibit, virtual or in-person by appointment, through Jan. 14. Raritan Valley Community College, Route 28 West and Lamington Road in North Branch. michelle.edgar@raritanval.edu, 908-526-1200, ext. 8735.
ENTERTAINMENT
bigrapidsnews.com

Manistee County joins in regional fundraiser for 640 holiday meals

MANISTEE COUNTY – West Shore Bank announced that 640 Christmas meals will be distributed between Benzie, Mason, Manistee and Oceana County food pantries as a result of this year’s Spirit of Giving meal fundraiser. In November, West Shore Bank collected funds from employees, community members and businesses. West...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Walk Through Bethlehem brings Christmas story to life

While some churches celebrate Christmas with a pageant or special services, Clare Assembly of God hosts an immersive experience that takes guests on a half-hour tour of a live nativity. The church hosted its 10th annual Walk Through Bethlehem this past weekend. “It’s really a journey,” said Jonathan Harper, associate...
RELIGION
bigrapidsnews.com

Coleman Christmas parade rallies community

Despite being cancelled last week because of high winds, this year's Rock N' & Rolling Parade in Coleman Saturday did not fail to rally the community. “I love the parade,” said Megan Robinson of Coleman. “It’s cute every year.”. Robinson’s daughter, Lillian, 8, was on one of...
CELEBRATIONS
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Arts
Science
uwfvoyager.com

What’s Happening in Pensacola: Holiday Edition

Carols on the Coast at Angelena’s Ristorante Italiano – Dec. 5, 12, 19. In collaboration with the Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Angelena’s is bringing you three days of festive brunch events. To celebrate the holiday season, carolers decked out in full holiday attire will be going from table to table to sing to patrons as they enjoy their food.
PENSACOLA, FL
claremont-courier.com

What’s Happening Claremont — Event Calendar

What’s Happening Claremont? — by Andrew Alonzo. Beginning Friday, December 10, the public is invited to Luminaria Nights at the California Botanic Garden, where they will be “enchanted at this Claremont tradition where the garden glows with light for the holidays,” the garden’s website read. Special holiday installations and live music will be included. For tickets, visit www.calbg.org/event/luminaria-nights-2021.
CLAREMONT, CA
Estes Park Trail Gazette

What’s happening at the Estes Valley Library

Sundays, 1 – 5 p.m. The Library is open with full access to collections, study rooms, meeting spaces, and the Makerspace. The second floor offers computer access, with printing available. Free Wi-Fi is available both inside and outside the Library. Face masks are required inside, per the current Larimer County health mandate.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO

