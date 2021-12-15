ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chinese banks to see doubling of bad property loan ratio, warns S&P

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bXt3_0dNIJrtf00

SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chinese banks could see their bad loan ratio of property loans more than double by the end of 2021 from the middle of the year, S&P Global Ratings said, as headwinds in the Chinese property sector intensified in the second half.

The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of property loans at Chinese banks may rise to 5.5% by the year-end from 2.5% in mid-2021 and 2% at the end of 2020, S&P said in a research note on Wednesday.

The stresses in the property sector, in which about one-third of developers are estimated to be in financial trouble, will also contribute about 20 basis points to the overall 1.75% NPL ratio for 2021, S&P said, potentially diluting the profitability of lenders.

Banks with aggressive risk appetites or high geographic concentration could be left with thinner collateral buffers, and thus likely to experience greater strain, S&P said.

China's banking and insurance regulator has repeatedly warned of lingering pressure on banks from non-performing assets, with an outstanding non-performing loans in the banking sector at 3.6 trillion yuan by end of September.

Some lenders have recently adjusted their lending practices to reflect the latest central bank guidance of "meeting the normal financing needs" of the sector while the authorities have yet to publicly give any signal that they will relax the "three red lines" - financial requirements introduced by the central bank last year that developers must meet to get new bank loans. read more

"The key policy direction remains unchanged," said S&P, which expected nil growth in property development loans in 2022 and modest growth over 2023 and 2024.

Reporting by Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM

S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

LONDON (Reuters) – The poster child of China’s property crisis China Evergrande Group was officially declared in default by credit rating agency S&P Global on Friday after the sprawling firm missed a bond payment earlier this month. “We assess that China Evergrande Group and its offshore financing arm...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Bank Of China#Yuan#Chinese#S P Global Ratings#Npl
Reuters

Moody's withdraws ratings of two Chinese property developers

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Credit rating firm Moody's withdrew the ratings of default-striken Chinese property companies Modern Land (1107.HK) and Fantasia (1777.HK) on Friday blaming a lack of sufficient information from the firms. Fantasia missed a bond payment in early October having said just two weeks previously that it...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
spglobal.com

European banks' payout ratio rises amid 'catch-up' dividends, buybacks

European banks are expected to carry out dividend payments and share buybacks representing 74.8% of 2020 earnings this year as they catch up on pandemic-linked delays to distributions, according to the European Banking Authority's annual risk assessment. Banks including ING Groep NV, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and Nordea Bank...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

China’s central bank lowers banks’ reserve ratio to bolster liquidity

The People’s Bank of China will cut the required reserve ratio for financial institutions by 0.5 percentage points on Dec. 15, 2021, a move that injects liquidity into the country’s economy.. That will bring the weighted average RRR for financial institutions to 8.4% after the reduction. The central bank stresses...
ECONOMY
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks get a case of the jitters

Dec 20 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS GET A CASE OF THE JITTERS (1605 EST/2105 GMT) U.S. stocks saw sharp declines on Monday as investors worried about a...
STOCKS
WOKV

Banks, technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

Banks and big technology stocks are leading another decline on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and every major index is on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 56% of stocks within the benchmark index were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 327 points, or 0.9%, to 35,568. The Nasdaq recovered from an early decline and was up 0.4%.
STOCKS
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS
WDIO-TV

Fed to raise interest rates in effort to slow inflation

The Federal Reserve will quicken the pace at which it's pulling back its support for the economy as inflation surges, and it expects to raise interest rates three times next year. In an abrupt policy shift, the Fed announced Wednesday that it will shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

U.S. warns banks as it names five more Chinese officials under Hong Kong act

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Monday named five already-sanctioned Chinese officials it said had contributed to undermining Hong Kong’s democracy and warned that foreign financial institutions that conduct business with them would be subject to sanctions. A six-monthly State Department report to Congress named the five...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy