Update: 190th Street between Kingbird Ave and Lark Ave in Audubon County to close Thursday

(Audubon Co.) The Audubon County Road Department says starting Thursday, December 16, 190th Street (County Highway F32) will be closed between Kingbird Avenue and Lark Avenue, three miles east of Highway 71.

This bridge replacement project will close 190th Street between Kingbird Avenue and Lark Avenue for several months. They hope to have the project completed by June 1st, 2022. The official detour from the east is to take Pheasant Avenue (Co Highway N36) to US Highway 44 to US Highway 71, or the opposite if coming from the west.