Audubon County, IA

Update: 190th Street between Kingbird Ave and Lark Ave in Audubon County to close Thursday

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Audubon Co.) The Audubon County Road Department says starting Thursday, December 16, 190th Street (County Highway F32) will be closed between Kingbird Avenue and Lark Avenue, three miles east of Highway 71.

This bridge replacement project will close 190th Street between Kingbird Avenue and Lark Avenue for several months. They hope to have the project completed by June 1st, 2022. The official detour from the east is to take Pheasant Avenue (Co Highway N36) to US Highway 44 to US Highway 71, or the opposite if coming from the west.

Western Iowa Today

North Olive Street to Remain Closed into Next Week

(Atlantic) Cass County Emergency Management says Olive Street north of Atlantic remains closed since powerful storms passed through the area last Wednesday evening. Large transmission power lines continue to lay across N. Olive Street between Dallas and Chicago Roads. Trent Wolken, Cass County Engineer, has been informed by utility officials that crews have been on-site to removing lines from the downed structures that support the high-voltage lines. Temporary power poles are also currently on-site, but a specialized rig to place those poles won’t arrive until Monday morning.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

IEDA Board approves award for company’s construction of new division in Council Bluffs

(Council Bluffs) On Friday, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved awards for two companies, which will assist in the creation of 454 jobs and result in $611.3 million in new capital investment for the state. These projects are located in Council Bluffs and Tama. The board also approved a Strategic Infrastructure Program grant for Iowa State University.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council to Consider Order to fill Vacant At-Large Seat by Appointment

(Atlantic) On Monday evening, the Atlantic City Council will decide how they want to fill newly elected Mayor Grace Garrett’s at-large City Council seat. According to the Iowa League of Cities, city councils have several options to fill vacancies. One option is to appoint an individual to the position. The notice to select must be published not less than four and not more than 20-days before the Council considers the appointment by the Iowa Code. The information must identify the vacancy, state the intention of the Council to fill the vacancy by arrangement, and indicate the date, time, and place of the meeting at which the Council will make the appointment. A person appointed to fill the vacancy serves until the next city election. The appointment must be made 60-days from the date the vacancy occurred.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

NWS in Omaha reports two EF-2 tornados in Pottawattamie County.

(Omaha) The National Weather Service in Omaha says two tornados in Pottawattamie County are both rated EF-2. The first tornado hit at 4:24 p.m. seven miles southwest of Underwood and ended at 4:27 p.m. five miles southwest of Underwood. The estimated peek wind is 120 mph. A narrow, but strong tornado tracked along road L34 through Sherwood Country Estates before ending near Juniper Road. The maximum damage was sustained to a home in Sherwood Country estates where the narrow tornado removed the majority of a home’s roof and damaged other nearby homes as well.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Guthrie County Tornadoes rated EF2

(Des Moines) On Wednesday, the National Weather Service says two EF2 tornadoes swept through Guthrie and Greene Counties. The preliminary survey shows one tornado originated northwest of Wichita Road at around 5:17 p.m. and traveled northeast for 24-miles through Bayard and ending at 5:31 p.m. in Greene County northwest of Jefferson. The tornado carried wind speeds of 116-120-miles per hour.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Severe Weather Damage Reports Needed in Pottawattamie County

(Council Bluffs) Emergency Management officials in Pottawattamie County have confirmed one tornado touchdown from yesterday’s storms along the I-80 corridor between Council Bluffs and Neola. They will be working today to validate a likely second tornado that occurred in eastern Pottawattamie County and a swath of likely straight-line wind damages in southcentral Pottawattamie County.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Valley Business Park Sells for $16,000 per Acre

(Cass/Audubon Co.) The Valley Business Park board land sale held at the Cass County Community Center on Thursday sold for $16,000 per acre. The Valley Business Park contains 156 acres of property located at I-80 and Highway 71 in both Cass County and Audubon Counties. Cass County Board of Supervisor...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Residents’ west of Atlantic describe Damaging Storm

(Atlantic) Residents are cleaning up after a powerful storm left a path of destruction in many southwest and west-central Iowa areas. What appears to be a tornado touched down at the Jeff and Tarah Anderson farmstead southwest of the Atlantic Airport. Jeff and his family were hunkered down in the basement when the storm hit.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Historic Preservation Commission offering Downtown Upper Story/Facade Grants

(Harlan) The Harlan Historic Preservation Commission is once again offering Downtown Upper Story/Façade Grants for the 2022/2023 Fiscal Year. Applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on January 31st. Award/Notifications will be made by March 1, 2022. Visit the City of Harlan website and click on “Grant Application” to download and fill out the application. The application can be returned to City Hall or emailed Julie Erickson.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 43 counties impacted by severe weather

(Des Moines) Today Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 43 counties in response to Iowa’s Dec. 15 severe weather. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for the following counties: Allamakee, Appanoose, Audubon, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Davis, Fayette, Floyd, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Howard, Ida, Kossuth, Lucas, Madison, Marshall, Mills, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, O’Brien, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Sac, Shelby, Union, Washington, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Wright, and Worth.
ENVIRONMENT
Western Iowa Today

Semi Driver Killed in Storm

(Benton County, IA) — One death is reported in eastern Iowa that’s attributed directly to the wind storm Wednesday. The Iowa State Patrol says strong winds flipped a semi into a ditch in Benton County along Highway 151. The driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt and died. The driver’s name is being withheld at this time. There have been no other reports of serious injuries or deaths reported with any of the severe thunderstorms and wind gusts.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

