Wheat And Corn Racing To Capture Crown For Best 2021 Grains Performer

By Barani Krishnan/Investing.com - Investing.com
investing.com
 4 days ago

The grains race looks like a photo finish to the close between two of its three contenders. Both corn and wheat are up more than 21% for the year in a neck-and-neck race for the grains crown for 2021. Conspicuously missing from the race is soybeans , the third...

za.investing.com

High Plains Journal

Wheat demand, exports slowing; corn, soy estimates see little change

Global and domestic demand for wheat slowed slightly as both supplies and prices increased, according to the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates of the U.S. Department of Agriculture released Dec. 9. The outlook for 2021-22 United States wheat in December was for slightly lower supplies, unchanged domestic use,...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Seeing Green

Corn trade is 6 to 7 cents higher, beans are 18 to 20 cents higher and wheat is 2 cents lower to 8 cents higher. Corn trade is 6 to 7 cents higher with firmer spread action and spillover support from soybeans as fresh highs are scored again for the fall. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range short term with demand likely to fade a bit after the holidays and upfront demand remaining solid.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans, corn, wheat rebound

Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. Export sales were down on the week, but still well over a million tons with China leading the way against a significant cancellation by unknown destinations. Most forecasts have a shift to drier weather in southern Brazil and Argentina, in-line with La Nina conditions. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange says that weather pattern could be a “big challenge” for production in Argentina. 56.1% of Argentina’s soybean crop is planted. Soybean meal was mostly lower on spread trade and profit taking. Bean oil was higher, supported by commercial buying. India, the world’s biggest purchaser of vegetable oils, bought 20,000 tons of 2021/22 U.S. soybean oil ahead of the open. China’s National Grain and Oil Information Center says soybean product stocks dwindled last week because of increased demand for feed and preparations for the spring festival holiday.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Soy Complex Perks Up; Corn, Wheat Bounce Back Slightly

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are up 10 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 1 cent. CME Globex Recap: Soybeans, meal, and oil are all rebounding, and wheat is bouncing modestly. Weather in South America turns warmer and drier for both southern Brazil and Argentina over the next two weeks, adversely impacting yield potential. Export sales will be released Thursday at 7:30 a.m. CST with the focus on beans and wheat, which are lagging badly versus a year ago.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Europe#Weather#Price Futures Group#Russian#Canadian
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Winter Wheat Under Heavy Pressure Again

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 1 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 11 cents. CME Globex Recap: Corn and soybeans are little changed and modestly lower early on Wednesday. Winter wheat futures have continued their bearish price action and are sharply lower. Weather in South America is likely the major focus at this time, along with export demand.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat slips on better supply outlook, corn and soybeans also down

HAMBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Monday, as expectations of larger than expected world supplies pressured prices. Corn and soybeans also fell, facing technical resistance as dealers waited for new indications of Chinese import demand for U.S. supplies. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat had fallen...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Wheat Leads the Way Lower

March corn is down 2 3/4 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 7 cents, and March KC wheat is down 7 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early on Monday, Dow Jones futures are up with European markets higher, and Asian markets higher. The bond market is lower. Weather in the central U.S. is totally clear and dry early Monday, while South America features some showers before southern Brazil and Argentina once again turn dry. Wheat continues with weak trade, while corn and soybeans are trading up toward the recent highs.
AGRICULTURE
thelandonline.com

Grain Outlook: Corn market awaiting some news to make a move

CORN — Corn got off to a rough start as the market continued to digest the possible implications of the Omicron deviant discovered just after Thanksgiving. Heavy fund liquidation was seen on both Nov. 29 and 30. This week’s low at $5.62.5 was the lowest March corn has traded since Nov. 9.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

WASDE Coarse Grains: U.S. Corn Supply, Usage Unchanged

This month’s 2021/22 U.S. corn supply and use outlook is unchanged from last month. The projected season-average farm price remains at $5.45 per bushel. Global coarse grain production for 2021/22 is forecast 2.7 million tons higher to 1,501.7 million. The foreign coarse grain outlook is for greater production, increased trade, and larger ending stocks relative to last month.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat, corn, soybeans fall as Omicron threat weighs

HAMBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans fell on Monday, as sentiment was weighed by fears about the new coronavirus variant Omicron, despite firmer trends in outside markets, including equities and crude oil. "The fear about the economic impact of the new coronavirus variant Omicron is weighing...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn, Soybeans Rise Above Key Resistance, Encounter Selling

Corn and soybean futures vaulted above key resistance levels early and then stalled out. Soybeans had some positive demand news, with China buying 4.85 mb of so, and India picking up 33,000 mt of bean oil. Corn reacted to the largest sales of the year last week. Winter wheat markets continued their recovery from recent plunge.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Global Markets: Coarse Grains – Global Corn Starch Exports

Starch (HS 110812) accounts for about 70 percent of a dry corn kernel. Extracted via the wet-milling process, corn starch is widely used in food manufacturing as well as in textiles, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, biodegradable packaging, and other industrial goods. After years of continuous growth, global trade fell 10 percent in...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: WASDE Report Cracks Wheat Prices Lower

March contracts of all three U.S. wheats suffered double-digit losses Thursday, pressured by USDA’s latest estimates, a higher U.S. dollar and bearish commodity board. Row crops survived USDA’s latest round of estimates with small gains. March corn closed up 4 1/2 cents and July corn was up 3...
AGRICULTURE
101 WIXX

Beijing biotech firm banks on GM corn in race to be China’s Monsanto

BEIJING (Reuters) – As China prepares to open its $120 billion corn market to genetically modified (GM) seed, little-known Dabeinong Biotechnology hopes to reap the benefits of early biotech investments and a law keeping foreign firms on the sidelines. The long-anticipated commercialization of GM corn in the world’s No. 2...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Rain in Brazil, Argentina Sends Soybeans, Corn South

The week started with risk-off trade with weakness in the soy complex and corn. Beneficial moisture was noted in Argentina and southern Brazil over the weekend and Monday. The forecast ahead has those areas with 10 days of little moisture and warming temperatures. Following last week’s steady selloff, the winter wheat markets bounced slightly Monday, while Minneapolis fell.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

USDA Reports Neutral for Corn, Soybeans, Slightly Bearish for Wheat – DTN

Lower exports caused USDA to bump up ending wheat stocks higher than expected, increasing ending stocks to 598 million bushels (mb) while USDA made no monthly changes to domestic corn or soybean supply or demand in the December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE). USDA cut 2021-22 wheat exports...
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

U.S. Grain Council's LeGrand: U.S. Corn's Record-Breaking Export Year

(KMAland) -- Much talk of record exports numbers has gone around beef circles, but 2021 has also proved itself a record year for U.S. grain exports. Ryan LeGrand, President and CEO for the U.S. Grains Council, explains. “Doing great. We just had a record year for corn exports at about...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Column: Grain investors race for the exits amid fresh virus panic -Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec 5 (Reuters) - An abrupt commodity selloff right after the Thanksgiving holiday had speculators and especially index traders dumping their positions in Chicago grains and oilseeds, but market participants retain relatively bullish views after an uptick late last week. Fears surrounding a new coronavirus variant rattled...
INDUSTRY

