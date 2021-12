(Arlington, VA) — Performance test scores are sinking for children whose schools moved to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. A report published by i-Ready found many children in elementary and middle school are two or more grade levels below their actual grade level this fall than before the pandemic started. Many of the largest gaps in knowledge manifested in vulnerable groups like children of color and low-income students. This means that teachers will have more students than ever in need of intensive support.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO