Christmas Fund seeks blankets, shoes and toys for the kids

By The Garden Island
 5 days ago

Mike and Laurie enjoy taking their three kids — Taylor, Jamie and Sam — to the beach to spend quality time with them. Laurie is a stay-at-home mom while Mike works part-time as a driver and part-time as a busser. They live in a small studio, and most of their income...

myfox28columbus.com

Viewers help save Christmas for kids after thieves steal toys and clothes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas won't be canceled for hundreds of kids after burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of toys and clothes from a south Columbus Mission. "It was questionable for sure," said Kelli Karlich, Executive Director of Stowe Mission Of Central Ohio. "We just knew if we stayed on direction, God would provide what we needed."
COLUMBUS, OH
Telegraph

Toys collected for kids

STAUNTON — Madison Communications recently sponsored the Community Hope Center’s Christmas Toy Drive again this year. The new and unwrapped toys for girls and boys up to 12 were collected from the middle of October through the first week of December.
MADISON, IL
KMBC.com

Brookside toy store shows off top Christmas gifts for kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brookside Science and Toy has some top picks for kids on your Christmas list. Evil Knievel is back. That toy jumping, carpet cursing daredevil highlights this holiday season's super cool toys. "I think there may be a generation or two that doesn’t know about him,"...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycanyonlake.com

CRRC Still Has Toys, Coats and Blankets for Those in Need

Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake (CRRC) Executive Director Jason Derscheid said the charity’s been “very blessed” with lots of toy donations this year and invites its Food Pantry clients to swing by the lobby and pick out Christmas presents for their children. The limit...
CANYON LAKE, TX
montanian.com

Our Kids Toy Drive Christmas Program

Christmas and Santa and all things jolly are not very far off and that should be something to which the kids in our community look forward. Unfortunately, the last couple years have been filled with extra hardship for many in Libby and, as a result, some children will be faced with a more austere holiday. The Our Kids Toy Drive wants to make sure that every Libby child is given the opportunity to have a merry Christmas. Tammy Brown, who has spearheaded the program since last year, is urging family members of children wanting to participate to get their sign-up forms in by Friday, Nov. 19. The forms are available at Diane’s restaurant and at Good News Christian Books & Music. The form includes both wants and needs sections.
93.1 KISS FM

Get These Non-Toy El Paso Christmas Gifts For Your Kids

Do your kids or the kids on your Christmas list get too many toys under the Christmas tree? If you're tired of giving a toy or you want a gift that keeps on giving, check out these cool El Paso-centric Christmas gift ideas that don't have anything to do with toys. They're a great way to give a gift that your kids and your whole family can enjoy.
EL PASO, TX
KDVR.com

Holiday Kid Toys

What is hot for kids this holiday season? Cassie Slain out mother, blogger and tech expert has some great ideas to hit it out of the park. for more information go to TipsonTV.com.
KIDS
Peninsula Daily News

Toys for Sequim Kids drive seeks donations

SEQUIM — Sequim Community Aid’s donation trees are now up across the Sequim area to help local, in-need children through the nonprofit’s annual December event Toys for Sequim Kids. Known for helping locals with utility and rent payments in the Sequim School District for 74 years, Community Aid’s volunteers will...
SEQUIM, WA
wfla.com

Best kids hiking shoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hiking shoes or hiking boots can inspire kids to explore nature in a time when many children choose to spend a lot of hours playing video games or watching TV. The great outdoors is an essential place for kids. Being...
LIFESTYLE
Thegardenisland.com

Christmas Funds can help River, 7, get a good night’s rest

PUHI — Seven-year-old River is an active boy who loves riding bikes and playing video games. He has been in a caring, loving resource family for at least five of his seven years. His father abandoned the family and his mother was unable to care for him on a full-time basis. They have visits, but not often enough for River, and this makes him sad.
CHARITIES
cityline.tv

6 kid approved toys

Wednesday Cityline. Jason Skrobar shakes up holiday cocktails. Stella Acquisto's tips for an at home DIY photoshoot. Kathie Donovan reframes the gift of receiving. Chef Paul Lillakas has an impressive cheese board.
KIDS
neworleanscitybusiness.com

Critical Funding, Toys, and Cars Are on Brandt’s Christmas Gift-Giving List

A joyous, festive time of year, the holidays are about sharing, caring, and spreading joy, not just with your loved ones but also with others. While Jessica Brandt prioritizes giving year-round, she believes the holiday season is an exceptionally special time to give back. As CEO of the Ray Brandt Auto Group and President of the Ray & Jessica Brandt Family Foundation, Brandt enjoys leading in a variety of ways—and that includes prioritizing partnerships with local organizations that uplift the children and families of her community.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Crescent-News

Christmas for Kids receives money from Keith Hubbard fund

Christmas for Kids received a $1,000 donation from the Keith Hubbard Family Donor Advised Fund. This gift was made in memory of Keith Hubbard. Pictured awarding the gift are Steve Hubbard, left, and Ray Dailey of the Marine Corps League.
CHARITIES
WDTN

Shoes 4 the Shoeless gives over 150 kids shoes, socks

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) ‑ Over 150 kids will receive new shows on Monday as part of the Shoes 4 the Shoeless annual program. The Greene County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #37 has been taking children shoe shopping for over 20 years before partnering with Shoes 4 the Shoeless in 2019. That year the two […]
XENIA, OH
Thegardenisland.com

Christmas Fund can go toward treats for Mikale and his dad

Mikale has struggled with physical maladies and a brain injury for nearly 40 years. He fondly remembers being a young boy who ran around the streets of the South Shore and climbed every tree in his little neighborhood. He continues to keep fit by lifting light weights, eating healthy and...
CHARITIES

