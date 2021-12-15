Christmas Fund seeks blankets, shoes and toys for the kids

Christmas and Santa and all things jolly are not very far off and that should be something to which the kids in our community look forward. Unfortunately, the last couple years have been filled with extra hardship for many in Libby and, as a result, some children will be faced with a more austere holiday. The Our Kids Toy Drive wants to make sure that every Libby child is given the opportunity to have a merry Christmas. Tammy Brown, who has spearheaded the program since last year, is urging family members of children wanting to participate to get their sign-up forms in by Friday, Nov. 19. The forms are available at Diane’s restaurant and at Good News Christian Books & Music. The form includes both wants and needs sections.

9 DAYS AGO