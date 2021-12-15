Christmas Fund seeks blankets, shoes and toys for the kids
By The Garden Island
Mike and Laurie enjoy taking their three kids — Taylor, Jamie and Sam — to the beach to spend quality time with them. Laurie is a stay-at-home mom while Mike works part-time as a driver and part-time as a busser. They live in a small studio, and most of their income...
FARMINGTON, N.M. — A Salvation Army van containing $6,000 worth of Christmas toys was stolen in Farmington Tuesday night. Salvation Army officials say the toys inside the van were supposed to be handed out to children in need in Farmington on Monday. Police say the white 2011 Sienna Minivan...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The long-awaited “Stuff the Bus” toy drive event is back in Panama City, and one man has made it his mission to ensure that Christmas is saved for the children of Bay county. Skip Bondur is the director of “Stuff the Bus” and he has committed to living on top of […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas won't be canceled for hundreds of kids after burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of toys and clothes from a south Columbus Mission. "It was questionable for sure," said Kelli Karlich, Executive Director of Stowe Mission Of Central Ohio. "We just knew if we stayed on direction, God would provide what we needed."
STAUNTON — Madison Communications recently sponsored the Community Hope Center’s Christmas Toy Drive again this year. The new and unwrapped toys for girls and boys up to 12 were collected from the middle of October through the first week of December.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brookside Science and Toy has some top picks for kids on your Christmas list. Evil Knievel is back. That toy jumping, carpet cursing daredevil highlights this holiday season's super cool toys. "I think there may be a generation or two that doesn’t know about him,"...
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — In the age of electronic toys, some kids — and even parents — may love the relative silence a simple wooden toy can provide. A 95-year-old man in Pennsylvania has been spending the year giving Santa a hand by cutting, sanding and assembling hundreds of classic wooden toys.
CASPER, Wyo. — The annual Stuff the Van Toy Drive, which organizers say benefits 3,000 kids in the Casper area, will be held Monday–Saturday, December 13–18, at the east-side Walmart. New, unwrapped toys, clothes for kids of all ages, and cash will be accepted each day from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake (CRRC) Executive Director Jason Derscheid said the charity’s been “very blessed” with lots of toy donations this year and invites its Food Pantry clients to swing by the lobby and pick out Christmas presents for their children. The limit...
Christmas and Santa and all things jolly are not very far off and that should be something to which the kids in our community look forward. Unfortunately, the last couple years have been filled with extra hardship for many in Libby and, as a result, some children will be faced with a more austere holiday. The Our Kids Toy Drive wants to make sure that every Libby child is given the opportunity to have a merry Christmas. Tammy Brown, who has spearheaded the program since last year, is urging family members of children wanting to participate to get their sign-up forms in by Friday, Nov. 19. The forms are available at Diane’s restaurant and at Good News Christian Books & Music. The form includes both wants and needs sections.
Do your kids or the kids on your Christmas list get too many toys under the Christmas tree? If you're tired of giving a toy or you want a gift that keeps on giving, check out these cool El Paso-centric Christmas gift ideas that don't have anything to do with toys. They're a great way to give a gift that your kids and your whole family can enjoy.
A disabled mother who is living in a domestic violence safe house is looking to make her daughter's Christmas a little brighter this year.
"We have limited finances and my daughter has always appreciated the Empty Stocking Fund because she feels that they care like family. Thank you," she wrote.
The Empty Stocking Fund...
SEQUIM — Sequim Community Aid’s donation trees are now up across the Sequim area to help local, in-need children through the nonprofit’s annual December event Toys for Sequim Kids. Known for helping locals with utility and rent payments in the Sequim School District for 74 years, Community Aid’s volunteers will...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hiking shoes or hiking boots can inspire kids to explore nature in a time when many children choose to spend a lot of hours playing video games or watching TV. The great outdoors is an essential place for kids. Being...
PUHI — Seven-year-old River is an active boy who loves riding bikes and playing video games. He has been in a caring, loving resource family for at least five of his seven years. His father abandoned the family and his mother was unable to care for him on a full-time basis. They have visits, but not often enough for River, and this makes him sad.
Wednesday Cityline. Jason Skrobar shakes up holiday cocktails. Stella Acquisto's tips for an at home DIY photoshoot. Kathie Donovan reframes the gift of receiving. Chef Paul Lillakas has an impressive cheese board.
A joyous, festive time of year, the holidays are about sharing, caring, and spreading joy, not just with your loved ones but also with others. While Jessica Brandt prioritizes giving year-round, she believes the holiday season is an exceptionally special time to give back. As CEO of the Ray Brandt Auto Group and President of the Ray & Jessica Brandt Family Foundation, Brandt enjoys leading in a variety of ways—and that includes prioritizing partnerships with local organizations that uplift the children and families of her community.
Christmas for Kids received a $1,000 donation from the Keith Hubbard Family Donor Advised Fund. This gift was made in memory of Keith Hubbard. Pictured awarding the gift are Steve Hubbard, left, and Ray Dailey of the Marine Corps League.
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) ‑ Over 150 kids will receive new shows on Monday as part of the Shoes 4 the Shoeless annual program. The Greene County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #37 has been taking children shoe shopping for over 20 years before partnering with Shoes 4 the Shoeless in 2019. That year the two […]
Mikale has struggled with physical maladies and a brain injury for nearly 40 years. He fondly remembers being a young boy who ran around the streets of the South Shore and climbed every tree in his little neighborhood. He continues to keep fit by lifting light weights, eating healthy and...
