ERSOY: Naturally reduce, heal lower back pain

Which solutions for lower left back pain are best?. Lower back pain affects nearly everyone at some point, but having it on one side may unnerve you. It could be from sitting hunched over at a desk for long periods or from sleeping weirdly, but back pain can be debilitating and prevent you from being as active as you like to be. There are many different reasons your back may be hurting only on the left side. Still, unless it's occurring in conjunction with symptoms like swelling or pain along the spinal column and trouble controlling the bowels and bladder, you're likely experiencing muscle strain. It's also possible that pain in the lower left back suggests a nerve issue like sciatica, as it usually only affects one side. Luckily, there are ways to treat the pain and make it manageable, from heat and over-the-counter medicines to tools for stretching or supporting your back.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO