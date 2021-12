Sarah Friswell, CEO of Red Ant, discusses how organisations can go about delivering the best possible customer experiences in 2022. The pandemic has forced a shake-up of the retail industry, and 2021 saw some radical changes in sales models, with traditional in-store retailers adopting digital apps and clienteling to offer a hybrid in-store and digital presence. This created an innovative digital impact on the consumer experience and brought back the human touch of ‘in-store’ assistants to support the sales process. The chasm of customer service standards has widened, with those organisations which embraced digital transformation outclassing others who have retained their existing business models. 2022 may be the year for retail brands left behind to pay the price for holding back on innovation, and invest in digital technologies.

