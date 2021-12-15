Counting every drop: December's Klamath Basin water tracker

Effective: 2021-12-11 20:52:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades HEAVY SNOWFALL EXPECTED THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT A series of wet and cold low pressure systems will move across Northern California and Southern Oregon tonight through Tuesday, likely resulting in heavy snowfall across much of Northern California in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou Mountains, and the Oregon Cascades. There is high confidence that feet of snow will fall at elevations above 3500 feet across those areas, and even at lower elevations in the Mount Shasta City area. Significant travel problems are likely to result throughout the weekend and into early next week. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches through Sunday morning. Another round of snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches is expected Sunday night into Monday. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes highways 97, 395, 140 and 139 in addition to the cities of Klamath Falls and Lakeview. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. There will be a relative lull in activity during the day Sunday, but snow will continue into Monday evening. The strongest wind gusts are expected Saturday night and Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

