Chicago, IL

Someone Made this Chicago Train into a Holiday Polar Express

By Doc Holliday
 4 days ago
Someone in the Windy City is in a very festive mood. The Chicago Transit Authority has a train that may very well be the Illinois version of The Polar Express. According to the videographer who shared this on YouTube, this is the 30th anniversary...

